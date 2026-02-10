Josh Radnor Reveals He and Chelsea Handler Only 'Made Out' After Comedian Can't Remember If They Slept Together

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast "Dear Chelsea," the comedian and actor Josh Radnor reminisced about their past connection. The conversation, which occurred on January 29, revealed intriguing details about their history.

Josh Radnor and Chelsea Handler revisited their past on her podcast.

Handler opened the episode with a reflective thought: “Did Josh and I ever sleep together?” This prompted Radnor to clarify, “We didn’t sleep together, but we made out.” The candid exchange sparked interest among listeners, revealing more than just a casual encounter.

Recalling their history, Radnor explained that mutual friends introduced him to Handler at a comedy club event in Los Angeles around two decades ago. “I think it was my first season hiatus of How I Met Your Mother, and I had a big, long hiatus beard,” he said. Handler’s first comment to him was, “You look like a terrorist." Radnor went on to clarify that their kiss did not happen at the comedy club but at his apartment. Handler playfully questioned, “Didn’t you have a roommate?” Radnor refuted the notion, indicating that perhaps Handler’s memories of that night were not entirely accurate.

Josh Radnor confirmed they never slept together but did make out.

Handler expressed her joy in reconnecting with Radnor, stating, “I haven’t seen you in ages, and now you’re married.” Radnor recently married psychologist Dr. Jordana Jacobs in January 2024. He shared his excitement on Instagram, describing their wedding as a “light blizzard” event filled with gratitude for their loved ones.

The two met years ago through mutual friends in Los Angeles.

During the podcast, Radnor shared his positive feelings about marriage, saying, “I really like the last year and a half we’ve been married, it’s just felt very sweet.” He emphasized their compatibility, noting that Jacobs possesses remarkable storytelling instincts.

Josh Radnor is now married, while Chelsea Handler hinted at a new romance.