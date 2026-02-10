or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoNEWS

Josh Radnor Reveals He and Chelsea Handler Only 'Made Out' After Comedian Can't Remember If They Slept Together

split photo of Josh Radnor & Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA; @chelseahandler/Youtube

Josh Radnor and Chelsea Handler reflected on their past connection, admitting they once made out.

Profile Image

Feb. 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast "Dear Chelsea," the comedian and actor Josh Radnor reminisced about their past connection.

The conversation, which occurred on January 29, revealed intriguing details about their history.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Josh Radnor and Chelsea Handler revisited their past on her podcast.
Source: @chelseahandler/Youtube

Josh Radnor and Chelsea Handler revisited their past on her podcast.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Handler opened the episode with a reflective thought: “Did Josh and I ever sleep together?”

This prompted Radnor to clarify, “We didn’t sleep together, but we made out.”

The candid exchange sparked interest among listeners, revealing more than just a casual encounter.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Recalling their history, Radnor explained that mutual friends introduced him to Handler at a comedy club event in Los Angeles around two decades ago. “I think it was my first season hiatus of How I Met Your Mother, and I had a big, long hiatus beard,” he said.

Handler’s first comment to him was, “You look like a terrorist."

Radnor went on to clarify that their kiss did not happen at the comedy club but at his apartment.

Handler playfully questioned, “Didn’t you have a roommate?” Radnor refuted the notion, indicating that perhaps Handler’s memories of that night were not entirely accurate.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Josh Radnor confirmed they never slept together but did make out.
Source: @chelseahandler/Youtube

Josh Radnor confirmed they never slept together but did make out.

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Handler expressed her joy in reconnecting with Radnor, stating, “I haven’t seen you in ages, and now you’re married.”

Radnor recently married psychologist Dr. Jordana Jacobs in January 2024. He shared his excitement on Instagram, describing their wedding as a “light blizzard” event filled with gratitude for their loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @joshradnor/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement
image of The two met years ago through mutual friends in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

The two met years ago through mutual friends in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

During the podcast, Radnor shared his positive feelings about marriage, saying, “I really like the last year and a half we’ve been married, it’s just felt very sweet.” He emphasized their compatibility, noting that Jacobs possesses remarkable storytelling instincts.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Josh Radnor is now married, while Chelsea Handler hinted at a new romance.
Source: MEGA

Josh Radnor is now married, while Chelsea Handler hinted at a new romance.

Handler’s romantic history includes relationships with notable figures like Ted Harbert, 50 Cent and Jo Koy.

She recently hinted at a new romantic interest that began about six months ago.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.