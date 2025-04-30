Joy Behar Gets Booed After Joking About Arnold Schwarzenegger Leaving Maria Shriver for 'the Housekeeper' on 'The View': Watch
Joy Behar's joke didn't land during the Tuesday, April 29, episode of The View.
The famed panelist, 82, was booed by audience members at ABC Studio B in New York City after she cracked a joke about Arnold Schwarzenegger's affair nearly 30 years after he cheated on his then-wife, Maria Shriver, with their housekeeper Mildred Baena in 1996.
The comment came as The View panelists discussed British singer Olly Murs' chiseled body transformation — which sparked a conversation about whether a woman prefers a man with a more fit figure or a rounded out, natural physique.
"I like a chunky guy. I like a pot," Behar admitted, explaining how she'd feel insecure if her partner was completely toned and overly muscular like Murs, 40.
"You have to be perfect if they’re perfect. I prefer a man who’s not perfect. I’m not perfect," she confessed, joking: "I like them to be legally blind even. That helps."
Behar then threw in her one-liner, as she quipped: "I mean, if you get a guy like Arnold Schwarzenegger he’s going to leave you for the housekeeper anyway."
The talk show host's snub of the former professional bodybuilder was met with a sea of boos from the crowd.
Behar's costar Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped to her defense, however, noting: "Too soon?! It’s only been 30 years!"
Not seeing what was wrong with her joke, Behar asked, "what?!" before connecting with a few supporter in the audience, stating, "Thank you. My girls up there get it!"
The camera then turned to Whoopi Goldberg, who ended the conversation and signaled a transition into a commercial break as the boos dispersed.
Schwarzenegger's affair has been public knowledge for decades, though he more recently revisited the messy situation during his June 2023 Netflix documentary, Arnold.
At the time, the former Governor of California recalled how his infidelity was exposed during a 2011 marriage counseling session with Shriver — who wanted to know whether Schwarzenegger was the father of Baena's son, Joseph Baena.
"I thought my heart stopped," he felt, remembering how he told his spouse: "'Yes, Maria. Joseph is my son.' She was obviously crushed by that."
While Mildred gave birth to Joseph in 1997, Arnold at first wasn't positive he was the child's father, as the housekeeper had still been married to her husband, Rogelio Baena.
"In the beginning I really didn’t know, but the older he got, the more it became clear to me," The Terminator actor confessed. "It was then just a matter of, ‘How do you keep this quiet?'”
Reflecting on the situation, Arnold — who shares kids Katherine, 35, Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27, with Maria — noted: "I have caused enough pain for my family, because of my f--- up. Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone. I’m going to have to live with that for the rest of my life."
Still, Arnold wanted Joseph, 27, to know his birth was a blessing.
"I saw Joseph developing into a fantastic human being," the dad-of-five declared. "It was wrong what I did, but I don’t want Joseph to think he’s not welcome in this world because he is very much welcome and I love him. He has turned out to be an extraordinary young man."