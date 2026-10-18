Joy Behar Calls Some Former 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Mean Girls' as She Reflects on Meghan McCain Feud: 'We Got Along Fine'

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Joy Behar isn't holding back when it comes to her former The View co-hosts. The longtime television personality, 84, reflected on nearly three decades at the ABC daytime talk show, revealing that not everyone she's shared the "Hot Topics" table with has been easy to work alongside.

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Source: MEGA Joy didn't identify which former co-hosts she was referring to.

"This group now is very good," Behar said in an interview. "They all have a sense of humor. Nobody's mean over there. Over the years, there's been a couple of little mean girls." Although Behar didn't identify which former co-hosts she was referring to, her comments brought renewed attention to her well-documented clashes with Meghan McCain, who appeared on the show from 2017 to 2021.

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Joy Behar Reflects on Her Infamous Feud With Meghan McCain

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Joy appeared to have a different perspective on the incident.

One of their most memorable confrontations occurred in January 2021, shortly after McCain returned from maternity leave following the birth of her daughter Liberty. "I did not miss you. Zero," Behar declared. McCain called the response "nasty" and "rude," prompting moderator Whoopi Goldberg to step in and redirect the conversation. Looking back on the exchange, Behar appeared to have a different perspective on the incident. "I thought, 'Well, good for you if that's the worst thing anybody said to you,'" she said. “I wouldn’t say we were having dinner every night, but we got along fine.” Despite their disagreements, the comedian insisted that she and McCain maintained a workable relationship.

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Meghan McCain Previously Said Joy Behar's Remark Contributed to Her Departure

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Meghan previously described the confrontation as an emotionally difficult moment.

While Behar has downplayed the tension between them, McCain previously described the confrontation as an emotionally difficult moment. During an October 2021 interview with a publication, the conservative commentator revealed that she had been struggling with postpartum anxiety when she returned to work. "When I was back, I was really nervous," McCain explained. "It was like starting TV all over again. I felt unsteady." McCain said she had intended to make a lighthearted joke about Behar missing her during maternity leave. However, the response caught her off guard. "I was trying to make a joke, 'You missed me so much.' If you watch the clip, her reaction is very sharp," she recalled.

Joy Behar Praises The View's Current Co-Hosts

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Joy is much happier with the show's present lineup.