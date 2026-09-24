Politics Joy Behar Claims No Woman Will Ever Be Elected President as Her 'View' Co-Hosts Weigh In Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Joy Behar argued during a Tuesday, September 22, discussion of 2028 presidential candidates that the U.S. won't elect a woman anytime soon. Brittany Vincent Sept. 24 2026, Updated 6:58 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joy Behar made an argument that the U.S. will not elect a woman as president anytime soon. During the Tuesday, September 22, episode of The View's discussion of potential 2028 presidential candidates, Behar repeated her assertion that voters will choose candidates of almost any other description over a woman. "I think this country will vote for an obese, Jewish, Black homosexual before a woman," she said, prompting an immediate reaction from the rest of the panel.

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Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

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Behar's Argument

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE She pointed to Donald Trump's defeats of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, and has previously asked her co-hosts, 'Think of a woman that could win. Tell me one woman.'

Behar pointed to the defeats of both women who recent ran for office. She said that President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, and has previously indicated that Trump only won when his opponent was a woman, while losing to a male opponent. She's made the same point before on the show. In an earlier segment, Behar asked her fellow hosts to identify a single woman who could be elected president, saying, "Think of a woman that could win. Tell me one woman." Guest host Star Jones agreed with Behar on Tuesday regarding Harris' 2024 defeat, indicating that America recently saw a very intelligent woman run for office and lose. “We just had one of the most beautiful, brilliant women run for president. And you see what we got," said Jones.

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Panel Pushback

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Sara Haines pushed back, saying elections turn on policies and personality rather than identity, while Alyssa Farah Griffin said she expects a woman president within 20 years.

Several members of the panel offered differing views. Fellow co-host Sara Haines contradicted Behar's perspective, saying that winning or losing an election doesn't depend upon a candidate's identity but also on their policies and personality. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin indicated that there's reason to believe the country will elect a woman president within the next 20 years, emphasizing that ultimately policy and likability will determine winners and losers.

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A Recurring Debate

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Behar has suggested on the show's podcast that a conservative woman could reach the White House sooner than a liberal one.

This conversation is an example of one of the long-running arguments Behar has continued to present on the show for months. She's continually addressed the issue of whether a woman can be elected president, drawing comparisons to the outcomes of the 2016 and 2024 elections and casting doubt on the prospects. While Behar's stance may seem to have no room for compromise, she's suggested before that a woman could potentially become president if certain conditions exist. Speaking on the show's podcast, she proposed that a conservative woman may possibly be elected president sooner than a liberal woman, noting some of the potential challenges that could present themselves along the way.

A Larger Conversation

Source: MEGA The co-hosts discussed some of their potential candidates for president in 2028.