Politics Michelle Obama Says America Has Become 'Janky' Under Donald Trump Source: @michelleobama/youtube Former First Lady Michelle Obama said that while America is in its 'janky era,' it is a necessary step for the country's growth. Lesley Abravanel April 13 2026, Published 3:24 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former First Lady Michelle Obama described the current state of the United States as a "janky version" of itself. Speaking with comedian Hasan Minhaj on her "IMO" podcast, she characterized this period as a difficult but necessary phase for the country's growth. Obama, 61, used the term to describe the friction and perceived dysfunction in modern American life and institutions. She compared the country's evolution to software versions, suggesting that "2.0" isn't inherently bad but can be "janky" as it develops.

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Michelle Obama says America has become “janky” under Trump.



“I think we’re in just a janky version. It’s a janky version right now.” pic.twitter.com/V53J8hgAam — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 10, 2026 Source: @OliLondonTV/X

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Source: @michelleobama/youtube Michelle Obama said the country is in its 'janky' era right now.

"Well, that's the 2.0 of life, and when we talk about how do you feel about the country? You know, there are versions of the country that happen, right? And the new version doesn't make the old one bad. It's necessary for growth. And I think we're in just a janky version," Obama told the comedian on her lifestyle podcast she hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson, featuring conversations on everything from pop culture to deep personal advice. The comedian replied, "S--- is jank right now. It's super jank.” She argued that Americans have become somewhat complacent, or "lax," in their understanding of the country's core truths and values.

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Source: @michelleobama/youtube Michelle Obama posts her podcast with her brother.

As an example of why this era is "janky," meaning of poor or questionable quality, she pointed to the federal immigration operation in Minnesota earlier in 2026, which led to the fatal shootings of citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti. She noted that while the situation was dire, she was "digging" into how communities were responding to protect one another. "But with each, you know, with each version, we learned something about ourselves as a country. And you know I'm, right now I'm kind of digging the way folks are beginning to respond, right? I mean, Minnesota, powerful stuff. I mean, it was a powerful reminder of what a community of people can do and are willing to do to protect one another," she said.

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Source: MEGA Michelle Obama said the country hasn't been this 'janky' for a while.

But the country wasn’t always this way, Obama said. "You know, when you're not so janky, you don't have to prove that, right? And so we haven't been this janky for a while. And I think our muscle of understanding our truth just got a little lax. We started taking things for granted, right?" she said.

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama said the U.S. isn't 'ready' for a female president.