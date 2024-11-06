Kamala Harris Privately 'Congratulates' Donald Trump as She Concedes 2024 Presidential Election

Following the confirmation that he'd officially won the election, Trump took the stage and pledged to "help our country to heal."

"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond," he said. "We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."