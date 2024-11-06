Kamala Harris Privately 'Congratulates' Donald Trump as She Concedes 2024 Presidential Election
Vice President Kamala Harris has privately conceded the election in a phone call to Donald Trump.
CNN journalist Betsy Klein reported on Wednesday that a senior Harris aide said the VP contacted "President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election. She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans."
Harris is expected to give public remarks on the 2024 election results during a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, on Wednesday, November 6, at 4 p.m. ET.
As OK! previously reported, as the votes continue to be tallied, Trump is expected to win the presidential election with both the electoral and the popular vote after taking the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Following the confirmation that he'd officially won the election, Trump took the stage and pledged to "help our country to heal."
"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond," he said. "We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."
However, not all were celebrating Trump's win. Cardi B posted that she was "sad" but "proud" of Harris after the results were broadcast.
"I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and with integrity!" she continued. "You really put up a fight against the odds that were already stacked against you! You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart. You really wanted better for ALL of us!"
Meanwhile, Trump-supporter Dave Portnoy said he voted against Harris as she supposedly ran the "worst" campaign full of "pure arrogance."
"If you say you’re voting for Trump, suddenly you’re a Nazi, you’re Hitler, you’re garbage. Enough. Enough!" he claimed. "So when you call us that, you’re calling the majority of the country ‘racists, Hitlers, Nazis.' I don’t think you get the words of what that means."