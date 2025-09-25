or
Joy Behar Declares Donald Trump's 'Pettiness Is Like a Neurosis,' Says Presidents Should Undergo Psychotherapy Before Taking Office

Photo of Joy Behar on 'The View' and a photo of Donald Trump
Source: @theview/x;mega

Joy Behar called out Donald Trump's 'pettiness' during an episode of 'The View.'

Sept. 25 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Joy Behar took aim at President Donald Trump on the Thursday, September 25, episode of The View.

On the latest installment, the ladies were discussing some of Trump's recent decisions, including how he made a "walk of fame" in the White House with former presidents, but instead of using a photo of Joe Biden's face, he used an image of an autopen, a reference to allegations over how many times Biden used one to sign documents during the last months of his presidency.

Joy Behar Calls Out Donald Trump's 'Pettiness'

Photo of On 'The View,' Joy Behar said Donald Trump's pettiness has become 'like a neurosis.'
Source: @theview/x

On 'The View,' Joy Behar said Donald Trump's pettiness has become 'like a neurosis.'

"He is so petty!" the comedian declared. "This pettiness, it's like a neurosis, a neurotic behavior. I think presidents need to undergo psychotherapy before [they take office]."

Behar went on to read aloud a definition: "Petty behavior can be influenced by various psychological factors, including need for control, insecurity, need for attention and lack of empathy. Duh!"

Behar Thinks the President Is Trying to Distract From the Epstein Files

The "petty" factor also came up as they believe Trump is trying to launch an investigation into former FBI director James Comey even though it's unlikely Comey would ever be prosecuted.

Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks the POTUS isn't necessarily looking for a conviction but rather to "get these people to be wrapped up with these legal fees and to intimidate people from being critics of him."

"And isn't it kind of a distraction from the [Jeffrey] Epstein files, also?" Behar pondered.

Donald Trump

The Comedian Calls Out 'Weak Men'

Photo of The comedian said only 'weak men' can't deal when people make jokes about them.
Source: mega

The comedian said only 'weak men' can't deal when people make jokes about them.

Behar had also gone after the commander in chief the prior episode, in which they discussed Jimmy Kimmel's show returning after his suspension and Trump suggesting ABC fire him for good.

"The thing that's interesting about this to me is that autocrats, dictators, go after comedians. He's not the first one. Trump is not the first one to do this," Behar said. "[Vladimir] Putin, for example, his first actions when he took power was to take over a TV network that aired a comedy show that mocked him with puppets. In Iran, they've done something similar. Even in Turkey with [Tayyip] Erdoğan, they don't like a comedian."

The White House Hits Back at Behar

Photo of The White House hit back at Behar by calling her 'Joyless Behar.'
Source: @theview/x

The White House hit back at Behar by calling her 'Joyless Behar.'

"They don’t like a comedian... Because comedians tell the truth, make you laugh, and it resonates with you. They don’t like that," she continued. "They call themselves strong men, but they actually are very weak men, because they can’t take a joke."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson hit back at Behar's comments, telling a publication, "Per usual, Joyless Behar is wrong about many things." Jackson added that the TV star should be more "worried about her own garbage ratings" than Trump or Kimmel's late night show.

