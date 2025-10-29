or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
The View
ENTERTAINMENT

Joy Behar Admits It 'Frightens' Her That President Donald Trump Mixed Up Cognitive Ability Check With IQ Test: 'He Has the Nuclear Codes'

Composite photo of Joy Behar on 'The View' and Donald Trump
Source: @theview/x;mega

Joy Behar is concerned about the president's abilities.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

The co-hosts of The View were in stitches on the Wednesday, October 29, episode over Donald Trump bragging about acing an IQ test that was actually a cognitive ability check that could also be used as a dementia screening.

However, Joy Behar found the situation more worrying than comical.

Photo of 'The View' co-hosts poked fun at Donald Trump confusing a cognitive assesment with an IQ test.
Source: @theview/x

"They say that toddlers have passed this with a perfect score, so I don’t think it’s something he should brag about," Sunny Hostin noted of Trump's statements, prompting Sara Haines to add, "The scientist who designed this said it’s in no way indication of IQ because it’s a cognitive abilities test."

Joy Behar 'Worried' About the President's Abilities

"The tragedy of this, and the scary part, is that this person who can tell you the difference between a camel and an elephant has the nuclear codes," she said. "That is what frightens me and keeps me up at night and why I woke up this morning at 4 o’clock."

"I’m worried about the fact that he cannot pass, really, a cognitive test," Behar admitted. "I’d like to know why Jake Tapper, who wrote an entire book about [Joe] Biden’s cognitive abilities, says nothing and writes nothing about this guy."

The President Challenges AOC and Jasmine Crockett

MORE ON:
The View

Joy Behar admitted Trump's mix-up 'keeps me up at night' since 'he has the nuclear codes.'
Source: @theview/x

Trump bragging about the test came when he was talking to the press aboard Air Force One on Monday, October 27.

The POTUS was praising Republicans like J.D. Vance when he said, "[The Democrats] have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is low IQ."

"You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed," the businessman said, referring to his latest medical appointment.

Trump Brags About His IQ

"Those are very hard. They’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump," he declared.

"I don’t think Jasmine … the first couple questions are easy. A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and when you get up to 10 and 20 and 26, they couldn’t come close to answering those questions," the president claimed.

What Test Did Trump Take?

Photo of The POTUS said the test he took was 'very hard.'
Source: mega

The POTUS said the test he took was 'very hard.'

The New Republic reported that Trump was likely talking about the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which was described as "a 10-minute assessment designed to identify signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s."

