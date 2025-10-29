Joy Behar Admits It 'Frightens' Her That President Donald Trump Mixed Up Cognitive Ability Check With IQ Test: 'He Has the Nuclear Codes'

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View were in stitches on the Wednesday, October 29, episode over Donald Trump bragging about acing an IQ test that was actually a cognitive ability check that could also be used as a dementia screening. However, Joy Behar found the situation more worrying than comical.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x 'The View' co-hosts poked fun at Donald Trump confusing a cognitive assesment with an IQ test.

"They say that toddlers have passed this with a perfect score, so I don’t think it’s something he should brag about," Sunny Hostin noted of Trump's statements, prompting Sara Haines to add, "The scientist who designed this said it’s in no way indication of IQ because it’s a cognitive abilities test."

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar 'Worried' About the President's Abilities

"The tragedy of this, and the scary part, is that this person who can tell you the difference between a camel and an elephant has the nuclear codes," she said. "That is what frightens me and keeps me up at night and why I woke up this morning at 4 o’clock." "I’m worried about the fact that he cannot pass, really, a cognitive test," Behar admitted. "I’d like to know why Jake Tapper, who wrote an entire book about [Joe] Biden’s cognitive abilities, says nothing and writes nothing about this guy."

Article continues below advertisement

The President Challenges AOC and Jasmine Crockett

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar admitted Trump's mix-up 'keeps me up at night' since 'he has the nuclear codes.'

Trump bragging about the test came when he was talking to the press aboard Air Force One on Monday, October 27. The POTUS was praising Republicans like J.D. Vance when he said, "[The Democrats] have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is low IQ." "You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed," the businessman said, referring to his latest medical appointment.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Brags About His IQ

Trump: AOC is low IQ. If you give her an IQ test, have her pass like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. Those are very hard… They're really aptitude tests, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump.



The first couple of… pic.twitter.com/CQQSjtoDDt — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2025

"Those are very hard. They’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump," he declared. "I don’t think Jasmine … the first couple questions are easy. A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and when you get up to 10 and 20 and 26, they couldn’t come close to answering those questions," the president claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

What Test Did Trump Take?

Source: mega The POTUS said the test he took was 'very hard.'