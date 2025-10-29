Joy Behar Admits It 'Frightens' Her That President Donald Trump Mixed Up Cognitive Ability Check With IQ Test: 'He Has the Nuclear Codes'
Oct. 29 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of The View were in stitches on the Wednesday, October 29, episode over Donald Trump bragging about acing an IQ test that was actually a cognitive ability check that could also be used as a dementia screening.
However, Joy Behar found the situation more worrying than comical.
"They say that toddlers have passed this with a perfect score, so I don’t think it’s something he should brag about," Sunny Hostin noted of Trump's statements, prompting Sara Haines to add, "The scientist who designed this said it’s in no way indication of IQ because it’s a cognitive abilities test."
Joy Behar 'Worried' About the President's Abilities
"The tragedy of this, and the scary part, is that this person who can tell you the difference between a camel and an elephant has the nuclear codes," she said. "That is what frightens me and keeps me up at night and why I woke up this morning at 4 o’clock."
"I’m worried about the fact that he cannot pass, really, a cognitive test," Behar admitted. "I’d like to know why Jake Tapper, who wrote an entire book about [Joe] Biden’s cognitive abilities, says nothing and writes nothing about this guy."
The President Challenges AOC and Jasmine Crockett
- Donald Trump Mistakes Dementia Screening for 'Very Hard' IQ Test While Bragging About His 'Perfect' Cognitive Results
- Donald Trump Brags He 'Aced' Cognitive Test During New Hampshire Rally, Says He Correctly Identified a Whale
- 'Something's Wrong': Stephen Colbert Sends Alarming Message After Donald Trump Gets 'Perfect' MRI Exam
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump bragging about the test came when he was talking to the press aboard Air Force One on Monday, October 27.
The POTUS was praising Republicans like J.D. Vance when he said, "[The Democrats] have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is low IQ."
"You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed," the businessman said, referring to his latest medical appointment.
Trump Brags About His IQ
"Those are very hard. They’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump," he declared.
"I don’t think Jasmine … the first couple questions are easy. A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and when you get up to 10 and 20 and 26, they couldn’t come close to answering those questions," the president claimed.
What Test Did Trump Take?
The New Republic reported that Trump was likely talking about the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which was described as "a 10-minute assessment designed to identify signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s."