Proof Donald Trump Has Dementia? Psychologist Insists President Is 'Clearly Deteriorating Mentally and Physically'
Sept. 22 2025, Published 5:32 p.m. ET
A psychologist is certain Donald Trump has dementia after evaluating and comparing recent changes in the president's health.
During a guest appearance on "The Daily Beast Podcast," Dr. John Gartner claimed Trump's "clear" signs of "deterioration" are proof the 79-year-old is battling dementia.
Trump has been hit with accusations his cognitive capabilities are declining for months — well before he was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States back in January.
Donald Trump Allegedly Showing 'Clear' Signs of Dementia
Explaining how he arrived at a dementia diagnosis for President Trump, Dr. Gartner noted: "We have to see a major deterioration in functioning in language and thinking and psychomotor performance and impulse control and a whole variety of areas... what a lot of people don’t realize is that Donald Trump used to be a very articulate person."
"He used to speak with a high level of vocabulary in very polished paragraphs. Now what we see is not only has his vocabulary gone down, but... there are times when he’s really unable to complete a thought. Sometimes he’s unable to complete a word," the psychologist told podcast host Joanna Coles.
The former Johns Hopkins professor cited recent remarks made by Trump while calling out the Republican politician for frequently going on tangents in the middle of his sentences.
Gartner referenced Trump's frequent comments about fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter, as the psychologist recalled: "He was lying and saying that they’re sending all these immigrants from insane asylums, right? And then he goes, ‘Silence of the Lambs. Anyone seen Silence of the Lambs?’ Well, Silence of the Lambs is a movie about insane asylums.' Okay, so now we’ve moved from immigrants to has anyone seen this movie?"
“And then he goes, ‘The late great Hannibal Lecter. Nobody likes to talk about him anymore.' Well, first of all, he’s not dead, he’s a fictional character, so he can’t be the late Hannibal Lecter," the "Shrinking Trump" podcast host continued.
Donald Trump Accused of Being a Malignant Narcissist
Gartner additionally accused Trump of being a malignant narcissist, which he claimed was "worst case scenario" when combined with his alleged dementia symptoms.
"So that’s what we started out [with] as a baseline, but now what we have is this chronic organic deterioration from his own baseline. So we have in a sense the worst of both worlds because his judgment was always bad, he was always impulsive, he was always a liar, but now he really is losing his ability to think clearly, to plan, to understand things and to inhibit his speech and his behavior," said the doctor.
Gartner alleged Trump's apparent physical decline is only more evidence to back his potential dementia diagnosis.
"One of the dementia experts that I’ve consulted with is convinced he has frontotemporal dementia because of this symptom alone, which is called a wide-based gait. If you look at his right leg, sometimes he just swings it like a dead weight in a semicircle... the expert that I consulted with said this is what we call pathognomonic. You don’t see this in anyone unless they have frontotemporal dementia," he insisted.
During his chat with Coles, Gartner also mentioned recent reports of Trump having a "droopy face" at a 9/11 memorial event earlier this month.
"That’s not something that comes with age. It really is suggestive of some kind of potential mini stroke. So all of these things could be related," he suggested. "The circulatory problems could be related to the deterioration in his brain. They could even be causal. Or he could just have both dementia and some chronic medical problems. We don’t know. This is really an area where we’re really not sure."
"But he's clearly deteriorating mentally and physically," Gartner concluded.