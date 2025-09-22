Proof Donald Trump Has Dementia? Psychologist Insists President Is 'Clearly Deteriorating Mentally and Physically'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Allegedly Showing 'Clear' Signs of Dementia

Source: MEGA The president has been accused of having dementia by several critics.

Explaining how he arrived at a dementia diagnosis for President Trump, Dr. Gartner noted: "We have to see a major deterioration in functioning in language and thinking and psychomotor performance and impulse control and a whole variety of areas... what a lot of people don’t realize is that Donald Trump used to be a very articulate person." "He used to speak with a high level of vocabulary in very polished paragraphs. Now what we see is not only has his vocabulary gone down, but... there are times when he’s really unable to complete a thought. Sometimes he’s unable to complete a word," the psychologist told podcast host Joanna Coles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube

The former Johns Hopkins professor cited recent remarks made by Trump while calling out the Republican politician for frequently going on tangents in the middle of his sentences. Gartner referenced Trump's frequent comments about fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter, as the psychologist recalled: "He was lying and saying that they’re sending all these immigrants from insane asylums, right? And then he goes, ‘Silence of the Lambs. Anyone seen Silence of the Lambs?’ Well, Silence of the Lambs is a movie about insane asylums.' Okay, so now we’ve moved from immigrants to has anyone seen this movie?" “And then he goes, ‘The late great Hannibal Lecter. Nobody likes to talk about him anymore.' Well, first of all, he’s not dead, he’s a fictional character, so he can’t be the late Hannibal Lecter," the "Shrinking Trump" podcast host continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Accused of Being a Malignant Narcissist

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is allegedly 'deteriorating' both mentally and physically, per Dr. John Gartner.

Gartner additionally accused Trump of being a malignant narcissist, which he claimed was "worst case scenario" when combined with his alleged dementia symptoms. "So that’s what we started out [with] as a baseline, but now what we have is this chronic organic deterioration from his own baseline. So we have in a sense the worst of both worlds because his judgment was always bad, he was always impulsive, he was always a liar, but now he really is losing his ability to think clearly, to plan, to understand things and to inhibit his speech and his behavior," said the doctor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently goes on tangents while speaking.

Gartner alleged Trump's apparent physical decline is only more evidence to back his potential dementia diagnosis. "One of the dementia experts that I’ve consulted with is convinced he has frontotemporal dementia because of this symptom alone, which is called a wide-based gait. If you look at his right leg, sometimes he just swings it like a dead weight in a semicircle... the expert that I consulted with said this is what we call pathognomonic. You don’t see this in anyone unless they have frontotemporal dementia," he insisted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of having a 'droopy face' during a 9/11 memorial event.