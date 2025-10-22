'Come On!': Joy Behar Hits Back at Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' as They Clash Over Government Shutdown — Watch
Oct. 22 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin clashed over politics on the Wednesday, October 22, episode of The View.
The stars of the show were discussing Donald Trump mulling over the idea of requesting $230 million from the Department of Justice for past investigations about him.
All of the women agreed that a lawsuit — as well as the president's $250 million White House ballroom construction — would be tone-deaf given how many Americans are struggling to put food on the table.
Whoopi Goldberg noted both Democrats and Republicans should stop accepting paychecks until the government reopens since thousands of workers aren't being paid during the shutdown.
The actress added that people need to continue to speak up until they're heard, as millions are unhappy.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Tries to Correct Joy Behar's Statement
"You can call the Republicans in your district. Call them on the phone, tell them how you feel," Behar suggested.
"Well, call your members of Congress, though," Griffin clarified. "Democrats have power in this. I don’t get the just giving away your power, shutting everything down while Trump is doing everything he wants."
- 'The View' Stars Rip Apart Donald Trump for 'Gaudy and Tacky' White House Renovation: 'You Don't Own That Building!'
- Joy Behar Gets Fired Up On 'The View,' Curses Live On Air: Watch
- Joy Behar Calls Donald Trump 'the Orange Menace' on 'The View' as She Criticizes 'Thin-Skinned' President for Not Being Able to Take a Joke
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The Republicans own everything, Alyssa," Behar declared. "They own everything, including the Supreme Court. Come on!"
"What has the shutdown accomplished? Nothing," Griffin replied.
Goldberg then stepped in to give her two cents before they cut to a commercial.
"Well, they haven’t taken away a lot of the stuff they’re planning to yet, so that’s what it’s accomplished," she said. "But people are starting to get pissed about it and I’m putting it on those folks in Washington. They can fix this."
The Star Discuss White House Ballroom Construction
The ladies also discussed the White House renovations the day before, with all of them slamming the POTUS' decision.
"That is not your building. You don't own that building!" Goldberg insisted. "That is the people's building. You don’t own it!"
"He pared the Rose Garden down so it looks like a cemetery and, at the same time, people are losing their government jobs," added Behar. "It's a very bad look right now to be building and demolishing and all this gold, tacky c--- that he loves."
Sunny Hostin Likens 'Tacky' Ballroom to Mar-a-Lago
"People are losing their healthcare and tax breaks to billionaires who are probably some of the private donors for this tacky, gaudy, nasty ballroom. It’s tacky! See! It looks like Mar-a-Lago, which is tacky," Sunny Hostin exclaimed as a photo of the remodel displayed on the screen.