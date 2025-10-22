'Come On!': Joy Behar Hits Back at Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' as They Clash Over Government Shutdown — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin clashed over politics on the Wednesday, October 22, episode of The View. The stars of the show were discussing Donald Trump mulling over the idea of requesting $230 million from the Department of Justice for past investigations about him. All of the women agreed that a lawsuit — as well as the president's $250 million White House ballroom construction — would be tone-deaf given how many Americans are struggling to put food on the table.

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin clashed over which political party is more to blame for the government shutdown.

Whoopi Goldberg noted both Democrats and Republicans should stop accepting paychecks until the government reopens since thousands of workers aren't being paid during the shutdown. The actress added that people need to continue to speak up until they're heard, as millions are unhappy.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Tries to Correct Joy Behar's Statement

"You can call the Republicans in your district. Call them on the phone, tell them how you feel," Behar suggested. "Well, call your members of Congress, though," Griffin clarified. "Democrats have power in this. I don’t get the just giving away your power, shutting everything down while Trump is doing everything he wants."

Source: @theview/x Behar hit back at Griffin's comments, insisting 'the Republicans own everything.'

"The Republicans own everything, Alyssa," Behar declared. "They own everything, including the Supreme Court. Come on!" "What has the shutdown accomplished? Nothing," Griffin replied. Goldberg then stepped in to give her two cents before they cut to a commercial. "Well, they haven’t taken away a lot of the stuff they’re planning to yet, so that’s what it’s accomplished," she said. "But people are starting to get pissed about it and I’m putting it on those folks in Washington. They can fix this."

The Star Discuss White House Ballroom Construction

Source: @theview/x The costars all agreed that Trump is in the wrong for focusing on the ballroom renovation.

The ladies also discussed the White House renovations the day before, with all of them slamming the POTUS' decision. "That is not your building. You don't own that building!" Goldberg insisted. "That is the people's building. You don’t own it!" "He pared the Rose Garden down so it looks like a cemetery and, at the same time, people are losing their government jobs," added Behar. "It's a very bad look right now to be building and demolishing and all this gold, tacky c--- that he loves."

Sunny Hostin Likens 'Tacky' Ballroom to Mar-a-Lago

Source: @the view/x Sunny Hostin called Trump's ballroom plans 'gaudy' and 'tacky' like Mar-a-Lago.