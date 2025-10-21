'The View' Stars Rip Apart Donald Trump for 'Gaudy and Tacky' White House Renovation: 'You Don't Own That Building!'

Article continues below advertisement

The women of The View ridiculed President Donald Trump for the construction he's doing on the White House, which involves knocking down a wing to build a $250 million ballroom. On the Tuesday, October 21, episode of the talk show, they played a video clip of the POTUS talking about his idea, where he claimed people "wanted" the event space "for years."

'That Is the People's Building'

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg shamed Donald Trump for destroying a wing of the White House.

"That is not your building. You don't own that building!" Whoopi Goldberg declared as she kicked off the discussion. "That would be like me going over to Trump Tower and saying, ‘I’m gonna build a disco! They wanted a disco in Trump Tower for hundreds of years!’ I mean, come on, you don't own that building," she stated. "That is the people's building. You don’t own it!" The women then broke out into singing Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me," replacing the last word with "it" to refer to the White House.

Joy Behar called the businessman "a one-men wrecking ball" and an "annihilist." "He pared the Rose Garden down so it looks like a cemetery and, at the same time, people are losing their government jobs," she noted. "It's a very bad look right now to be building and demolishing and all this gold, tacky c--- that he loves."

Sunny Hostin Brands the Ballroom 'Gaudy and Tacky'

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin called his planned renovation 'tacky' and 'gaudy.'

Sara Haines also found it inappropriate that while people are struggling to afford everyday things, Trump is spending millions on an event space. Sunny Hostin took up an issue with the cost and insulted the design as well. "People are losing their healthcare and tax breaks to billionaires who are probably some of the private donors for this tacky, gaudy, nasty ballroom. It’s tacky! See! It looks like Mar-a-Lago, which is tacky," she declared as a photo of the area popped up on the screen behind them.

Source: mega On October 15, Trump showed a miniature scale of the renovations at a dinner for donors.

"He does seem to think it's his house, that he is a king," the lawyer added. "Just over the weekend, you had seven million people telling him 'that's not your house. You're not a king.'" Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed presidents are "technically" allowed to renovate the property, but the plan is usually approved by a panel to uphold the "architectural integrity." "I have fears that this might look more like a Florida country club than the White House as we know it," the pregnant star confessed.

Karoline Leavitt Announced Ballroom Plans Earlier This Year

Source: mega The ballroom is said to cost between $200 and $250 million.