or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The View
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Joy Behar Invites Donald Trump on 'The View' as Co-Hosts Point Out Melania, Ivanka and More Family Members Have Been on the Show: Watch

Split photo of Joy Behar and Donald Trump
Source: @theview/x;mega

Joy Behar invited Donald Trump on 'The View' after it was revealed he was angry with Marjorie Taylor Greene for going on the talk show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Updated 2:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

As the co-hosts of The View discussed Marjorie Taylor Greene's shocking resignation and Donald Trump's newfound distaste for the politician on the Monday, November 24, episode, they pointed out how MTG's appearance on the November 3 installment of their talk show was "one of the things Trump attacked her on."

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Invites Donald Trump on 'The View'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joy Behar invited Donald Trump to come on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar invited Donald Trump to come on 'The View.'

"Apparently that was the last nail in the coffin," Ana Navarro stated.

"That really hurt her a lot. So I want to take a moment to invite Trump to come on," Joy Behar said with a huge smile spread across her face.

Article continues below advertisement

Several Trumps Have Appeared on 'The View'

Ana Navarro pointed out how Donald Trump's wife and some of his kids have appeared on 'The View.'

"Well, I would like to take a moment to remind Trump that his daughter Ivanka has been on six times. Melania has been on four times — once when she was a guest co-host," she noted. "Ivana Trump was on two times. Donald Trump Jr. was on when he was hawking his book. Even [second ex-wife] Marla Maples has been on one time."

"So if being on The View is such a bad thing, maybe he should start by saying it to his family over Thanksgiving," Navarro suggseted.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Donald Trump was allegedly angry at Marjorie Taylor Green for going on 'The View.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump was allegedly angry at Marjorie Taylor Green for going on 'The View.'

Though all of the co-hosts were pleasantly surprised with Greene's words and behavior when she appeared on the ABC program earlier this month, Sunny Hostin believes there are ulterior motives behind her surprise resignation.

"She’s a big age. She’s in her 50s. And I think people that are big ages don’t just change miraculously overnight. They just change their behaviors… I think it’s pretty big age to all of a sudden have a miraculous 180," she explained. "I think that she’s going to run for Senate. It’s pretty clear that by leaving Congress now, she can distance herself from the losses that will undoubtedly happen in 2026. I think the Democrats are going to take over the House. Marjorie Taylor Greene herself has predicted it."

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation

Photo of Sunny Hostin believes Marjorie Taylor Greene will run for Senate.
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin believes Marjorie Taylor Greene will run for Senate.

As OK! reported, when Greene announced her resignation on November 21, she cited the POTUS' behavior as one of her reasons.

"I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms," she stated.

"It's all so absurd and completely unserious," Greene continued. "I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better."

Article continues below advertisement

Phot of Greene had a cordial discussion with 'The View' costars earlier this month.
Source: @theview/x

Greene had a cordial discussion with 'The View' costars earlier this month.

She also denied rumors that her resignation was a lead up to her running for president in the 2028 election, declaring on X, "I'm not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.