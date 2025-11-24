Joy Behar Invites Donald Trump on 'The View' as Co-Hosts Point Out Melania, Ivanka and More Family Members Have Been on the Show: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

As the co-hosts of The View discussed Marjorie Taylor Greene's shocking resignation and Donald Trump's newfound distaste for the politician on the Monday, November 24, episode, they pointed out how MTG's appearance on the November 3 installment of their talk show was "one of the things Trump attacked her on."

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Invites Donald Trump on 'The View'

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar invited Donald Trump to come on 'The View.'

"Apparently that was the last nail in the coffin," Ana Navarro stated. "That really hurt her a lot. So I want to take a moment to invite Trump to come on," Joy Behar said with a huge smile spread across her face.

Article continues below advertisement

Several Trumps Have Appeared on 'The View'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OK! Magazine (@okmagazine) Ana Navarro pointed out how Donald Trump's wife and some of his kids have appeared on 'The View.'

"Well, I would like to take a moment to remind Trump that his daughter Ivanka has been on six times. Melania has been on four times — once when she was a guest co-host," she noted. "Ivana Trump was on two times. Donald Trump Jr. was on when he was hawking his book. Even [second ex-wife] Marla Maples has been on one time." "So if being on The View is such a bad thing, maybe he should start by saying it to his family over Thanksgiving," Navarro suggseted.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Donald Trump was allegedly angry at Marjorie Taylor Green for going on 'The View.'

Though all of the co-hosts were pleasantly surprised with Greene's words and behavior when she appeared on the ABC program earlier this month, Sunny Hostin believes there are ulterior motives behind her surprise resignation. "She’s a big age. She’s in her 50s. And I think people that are big ages don’t just change miraculously overnight. They just change their behaviors… I think it’s pretty big age to all of a sudden have a miraculous 180," she explained. "I think that she’s going to run for Senate. It’s pretty clear that by leaving Congress now, she can distance herself from the losses that will undoubtedly happen in 2026. I think the Democrats are going to take over the House. Marjorie Taylor Greene herself has predicted it."

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin believes Marjorie Taylor Greene will run for Senate.

As OK! reported, when Greene announced her resignation on November 21, she cited the POTUS' behavior as one of her reasons. "I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms," she stated. "It's all so absurd and completely unserious," Greene continued. "I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Greene had a cordial discussion with 'The View' costars earlier this month.