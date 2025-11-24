Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies 2028 Presidential Campaign After Resignation Shocker: 'Never Said I Wanted To'

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene is shutting down speculation about a 2028 presidential run. After revealing on Friday, November 21, that she would shockingly be resigning from her seat in the House of Representatives come January 5, 2026, Greene took to X to deny rumors of her purposely leaving Congress so she could focus her eyes on the White House as the future leader of MAGA. "I'm not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it," the Republican conspiracy theorist insisted in a Sunday, November 23, social media post.

Explaining why she doesn't want to conduct a campaign to become the first female U.S. commander-in-chief, Greene declared, "Running for President requires traveling all over the country, begging for donations all day everyday to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, arguing political talking points everyday to the point of exhaustion, destroying your health and having no personal life in order to attempt to get enough votes to become President all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America's problems." "The fact that I’d have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it," she continued.

"And most importantly, I’m not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title," she added. "Again, I’m not motivated by power and titles." Greene claimed the "Political Industrial Complex has destroyed our country" and "will never allow someone like me or you to rise to power and actually solve the crises that plague all of us." "That would go against its business model," the congresswoman admitted.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Shades 'TIME' Over Presidential Campaign Rumors

"TIME claims 'sources' told them I'm running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can't even quote the names of the people who they claim said it. That's not journalism, it's called lying," Greene snubbed, shading the magazine for reporting the representative from Georgia allegedly told people she was contemplating a 2028 presidential bid. The news outlet's sources were two individuals who spoke with Greene about the chances of her entering the next race to the White House and three other people familiar with her thinking.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Blamed Her Resignation on Donald Trump

