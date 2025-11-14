or
Article continues below advertisement
Joy Behar Jokes Donald Trump's Approval Ratings Have Dropped 'Lower Than My B----': Watch

Split photo of Joy Behar and Donald Trump
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar joked about her figure on 'The View.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar's sense of humor stayed intact while she was out from The View on an injury leave.

The star cracked a NSFW joke when she returned to the show on Friday, November 14, when the co-hosts discussed New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's promise to stand up to President Donald Trump's threats.

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Jokes About Her Assets

Photo of Joy Behar joked the president's approval ratings are 'lower than my b----.'
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar joked the president's approval ratings are 'lower than my b----.'

"[Alyssa Farah Griffin] said something about [Mamdani's] dealing with one of the most powerful administrations. Donald Trump’s numbers are getting lower than my b----, alright?" the comedian quipped. "They’re in their 30s."

According to the latest CNN poll on November 14, Trump's approval rating sits at 39 percent.

Griffin explained her comment was about the POTUS' "ability to use the executive branch," prompting costar Sara Haines to note, "I love that you answered seriously to her b--- joke."

Article continues below advertisement

Behar is no stranger to talking about her assets on the hit talk show, as in May, she admitted she was fed up with wearing bras.

"You know what I feel like doing right now? Letting these girls loose! Back up! Back up!" she exclaimed to her costars at the table while making hand gestures. "I'm taking the whole thing off."

Whoopi Goldberg chimed in to admit, "I don't wear a bra."

Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Co-Hosts Complain About Bras

Photo of On a previous episode, Behar complained about wearing a bra, prompting Whoopi Goldberg to confess she hasn't used one for decades.
Source: @theview/x

On a previous episode, Behar complained about wearing a bra, prompting Whoopi Goldberg to confess she hasn't used one for decades.

After the live audience giggled and cheered, Behar noted of her pal, "She liberated those girls a long time ago!"

"I have not worn a bra in 50 years," Goldberg confessed. "It's too uncomfortable and I don't mind if they hit the floor, they're mine."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin thought Behar looked like a 'dominatrix' on a recent episode.
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin thought Behar looked like a 'dominatrix' on a recent episode.

Behar also mentioned her distaste for the undergarment on the November 6 episode after Goldberg saw her costar rubbing her hands together in front of her chest.

"I thought you were moving your bra around. I don't know what's happening," said the EGOT winner.

"She is dressed like a dominatrix, though," Griffin pointed out of Behar's black leather outfit.

"Why do I have to wear a brazier anymore?" Behar asked. "I don't want to do it anymore. I just don't."

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Joy Behar to Ditch the Undergarment

Photo of The 'Sister Act' star joked of not wearing a bra, 'I've been hanging for years!'
Source: @theview/x

The 'Sister Act' star joked of not wearing a bra, 'I've been hanging for years!'

"Well, just let them go!" the Ghost actress suggested, to which Behar responded, "No, you can't have things hanging around like that. Not on TV anyway!"

"Just so you know, I've been hanging for years. You know!" Goldberg spilled.

