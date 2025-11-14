Joy Behar Jokes Donald Trump's Approval Ratings Have Dropped 'Lower Than My B----': Watch
Nov. 14 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Joy Behar's sense of humor stayed intact while she was out from The View on an injury leave.
The star cracked a NSFW joke when she returned to the show on Friday, November 14, when the co-hosts discussed New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's promise to stand up to President Donald Trump's threats.
Joy Behar Jokes About Her Assets
"[Alyssa Farah Griffin] said something about [Mamdani's] dealing with one of the most powerful administrations. Donald Trump’s numbers are getting lower than my b----, alright?" the comedian quipped. "They’re in their 30s."
According to the latest CNN poll on November 14, Trump's approval rating sits at 39 percent.
Griffin explained her comment was about the POTUS' "ability to use the executive branch," prompting costar Sara Haines to note, "I love that you answered seriously to her b--- joke."
Behar is no stranger to talking about her assets on the hit talk show, as in May, she admitted she was fed up with wearing bras.
"You know what I feel like doing right now? Letting these girls loose! Back up! Back up!" she exclaimed to her costars at the table while making hand gestures. "I'm taking the whole thing off."
Whoopi Goldberg chimed in to admit, "I don't wear a bra."
'The View' Co-Hosts Complain About Bras
After the live audience giggled and cheered, Behar noted of her pal, "She liberated those girls a long time ago!"
"I have not worn a bra in 50 years," Goldberg confessed. "It's too uncomfortable and I don't mind if they hit the floor, they're mine."
Behar also mentioned her distaste for the undergarment on the November 6 episode after Goldberg saw her costar rubbing her hands together in front of her chest.
"I thought you were moving your bra around. I don't know what's happening," said the EGOT winner.
"She is dressed like a dominatrix, though," Griffin pointed out of Behar's black leather outfit.
"Why do I have to wear a brazier anymore?" Behar asked. "I don't want to do it anymore. I just don't."
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Joy Behar to Ditch the Undergarment
"Well, just let them go!" the Ghost actress suggested, to which Behar responded, "No, you can't have things hanging around like that. Not on TV anyway!"
"Just so you know, I've been hanging for years. You know!" Goldberg spilled.