Joy Behar Jokes There Are 'More Pictures' of Donald Trump With Jeffrey Epstein Than 'Kim Kardashian of Herself'

Joy Behar compared Donald Trump's alleged involvement in the Epstein files to reality TV. During the Thursday, November 20, episode of The View, the host, 83, claimed that the president has more pictures with Jeffrey Epstein than a Kardashians star has of herself.

Source: The View/YouTube Joy Behar claimed Donald Trump's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein is 'obvious.'

"Isn't it obvious that Trump was involved with Epstein? There are more pictures of him with Epstein than pictures of Kim Kardashian of herself," she quipped. "How many more things do we have to see before people believe that he was involved with Epstein?" Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Trump reportedly has no criminal involvement in the case, and he and the s-- trafficker have a "known falling out." "If I were advising him, I would say, 'If you have nothing to hide, if this is just an old friendship that fell apart and you happen to know a really bad guy, put it all out there,'" she said. "That is the quickest way to exonerate yourself."

Source: MEGA Joy Behar drew a parallel between the Epstein files and Kim Kardashian.

On the Wednesday, November 19, episode of The View, Behar further made fun of President Trump while waiting to see if he would allow the Epstein files to be released. "I'm going to give a shout-out to Senator Dick Durbin, who's a Democrat. He said back in July that the Department of Justice had the FBI personnel go through and flag Epstein files mentioning Trump," she explained. "This is an old story already, so don't be surprised if it comes to Trump's desk and he says, 'The dog ate my homework.'"

President Donald Trump Will Release the Epstein Files

Source: MEGA Donald Trump agreed to release the Epstein files.

On the evening of November 19, the Republican signed a bill allowing for the Epstein files to be released in the next 30 days. "Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more," he wrote on Truth Social. "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!"

President Donald Trump's Name Is Not Linked to Jeffrey Epstein's S-- Trafficking Ring

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was charged with s-- trafficking of minors.