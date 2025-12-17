or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

Joy Behar Jokes Sober Donald Trump 'Inspires' Critics to Drink After His Chief of Staff Says He Has the 'Personality of an Alcoholic'

Split photo of Donald Trump and Joy Behar
Source: mega;@theview/x

Joy Behar is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar cracked a few jokes about the comments White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles made in her Vanity Fair piece.

On the Wednesday, December 17, episode of The View, the comedian highlighted Wiles' claim that even though Donald Trump doesn't drink alcohol, he has the "personality of an alcoholic," as the president "operates with a view that there’s nothing he can’t do — nothing, zero, nothing."

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Jokes About Donald Trump's Behavior

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joy Behar joked that even though Donald Trump is sober, he 'inspires others to drink.'
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar joked that even though Donald Trump is sober, he 'inspires others to drink.'

"I was thinking from Trump's point of view, she didn't really do any damage to him when you think about it. First of all, she said he has an alcoholic personality and he doesn't drink, he just inspires others to drink, that's one thing," she quipped, prompting laughter from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The president's chief of staff admitted he has 'the personality of an alcoholic.'
Source: mega

The president's chief of staff admitted he has 'the personality of an alcoholic.'

"Then she says, yeah, he might be in the Epstein files but there's nothing really salacious about it, he's just hanging out with that perv. Well, a lot of them were. As a matter of fact, she absolved [Bill] Clinton," the TV star pointed out, as like the POTUS, the former president was pictured in photos with late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"So Trump's thinking, 'Hey this is looking good for me,'" Behar continued. "I don't think it bothers him in the least."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Trump stated he wasn't offended by Wiles' remark.
Source: @theview/x

Trump stated he wasn't offended by Wiles' remark.

"It's an interesting point she made, that her father was an alcoholic, and she understands the personality of an alcoholic, so that's why she said he has an alcoholic personality," Behar continued. "But he doesn't drink. He has a narcissistic disorder. That is really what he has."

"He responded to it and he wasn't offended by it," Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Co-Hosts Poke Fun at the Politicians' Photos

Source: @theview/x

The cast admitted that 'Vanity Fair' chose terrible photos to go along with their article.

"Did she approve the photos? Because those were a little weird," noted Sara Haines.

"Vanity Fair, they did those people wrong," Sunny Hostin responded. "Maybe they're doing the lord's work."

"They need to get a pulitzer," Behar comically declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Susie Wiles Slams Vanity Fair's Article

Photo of Susie Wiles called the article a 'disingenuously framed hit piece.'
Source: mega

Susie Wiles called the article a 'disingenuously framed hit piece.'

After the magazine published their viral story, Wiles hit back and called it a "disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history."

"Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story," she continued. "I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.