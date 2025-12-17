Joy Behar Jokes Sober Donald Trump 'Inspires' Critics to Drink After His Chief of Staff Says He Has the 'Personality of an Alcoholic'
Dec. 17 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
Joy Behar cracked a few jokes about the comments White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles made in her Vanity Fair piece.
On the Wednesday, December 17, episode of The View, the comedian highlighted Wiles' claim that even though Donald Trump doesn't drink alcohol, he has the "personality of an alcoholic," as the president "operates with a view that there’s nothing he can’t do — nothing, zero, nothing."
Joy Behar Jokes About Donald Trump's Behavior
"I was thinking from Trump's point of view, she didn't really do any damage to him when you think about it. First of all, she said he has an alcoholic personality and he doesn't drink, he just inspires others to drink, that's one thing," she quipped, prompting laughter from the audience.
"Then she says, yeah, he might be in the Epstein files but there's nothing really salacious about it, he's just hanging out with that perv. Well, a lot of them were. As a matter of fact, she absolved [Bill] Clinton," the TV star pointed out, as like the POTUS, the former president was pictured in photos with late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
"So Trump's thinking, 'Hey this is looking good for me,'" Behar continued. "I don't think it bothers him in the least."
"It's an interesting point she made, that her father was an alcoholic, and she understands the personality of an alcoholic, so that's why she said he has an alcoholic personality," Behar continued. "But he doesn't drink. He has a narcissistic disorder. That is really what he has."
"He responded to it and he wasn't offended by it," Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out.
'The View' Co-Hosts Poke Fun at the Politicians' Photos
"Did she approve the photos? Because those were a little weird," noted Sara Haines.
"Vanity Fair, they did those people wrong," Sunny Hostin responded. "Maybe they're doing the lord's work."
"They need to get a pulitzer," Behar comically declared.
Susie Wiles Slams Vanity Fair's Article
After the magazine published their viral story, Wiles hit back and called it a "disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history."
"Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story," she continued. "I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team."