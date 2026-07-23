Joy Behar Reveals What She Whispered to Anson Mount Right Before She Shockingly Kissed Him on 'The View'

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Joy Behar hasn't lost her raunchy sense of humor! After the talk show star shockingly kissed The View guest Anson Mount on the Wednesday, July 23, episode, she dished on the viral moment while appearing on the show's "Behind the Table" podcast. Podcast host and the ABC's series executive producer, Brian Teta, hilariously introduced the comedian by saying, "It is hump day. Appropriately enough, we're here with the humper-in-chief, Joy Behar."

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'You Can Get Turned on Just by the Name'

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar and her co-hosts of 'The View' joked about Anson Mount's name before the interview.

"Why do you call me the humper?" she asked, to which Teta said, "Because you just made out with one of our guests!" "Well, so as soon as you realized who [that episode's guest] was, you became very excited and there was a lot of talk of mounting that was going on," Teta continued. "Oh, the name alone: Anson Mount. You can get turned on just by the name," Behar, 83, quipped. "Whoopi [Goldberg] was having some fun with that," Teta noted of the Star Trek actor's moniker. "Boy, oh boy, did she play it," Behar agreed.

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'I Just Felt Like Kissing Him'

Source: @theview/youtube The comedian whispered 'lips' to Anson Mount before they smooched.

They then played a clip of Behar kissing Mount, 53, on the show, with the producer asking what was going through her head at that very moment. "I mean, I have to say I haven't had a kiss like that in about 20 something years," he noted. "What what do we remember about this?" "All morning I’ve been hearing about Anson Mount, and I’ve been making jokes about his name backstage," she responded. "When he came out, I just felt like kissing him." Behar revealed she whispered the word "lips" in Mount's ear when they embraced, leading to the kiss.

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How Did Joy Behar's Husband React?

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Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar and Anson Mount are both married.

Behar revealed what her husband, Steve Janowitz, thought. "Steve wrote, 'Cut that out.' In the middle of the show, I got a text," she confessed with a laugh.

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Anson Mount's Wife Didn't Mind the Kiss

Source: mega The 'Star Trek' actor said his wife thought the kiss was 'hilarious.'

Mount is also married and shared how his spouse, Darah Trang, reacted. "I asked my wife to promise me she wouldn’t divorce me," he joked while speaking with TV Insider. "She thought it was hilarious. I think people just assume that I’m not around anymore because I have two young kids," he explained. "I think maybe they were surprised to see that I’m still alive."

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Source: @theview/youtube The 'Crossroads' actor and Joy Behar kissed on the cheek before the viral liplock.