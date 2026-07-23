'Star Trek' Star Anson Mount Reveals Wife's Reaction to Joy Behar's Shocking Kiss on 'The View'
July 23 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET
Star Trek star Anson Mount revealed how his wife reacted after The View host Joy Behar kissed him on the show.
The actor appeared on the talk show on Wednesday, July 22, when the moment took place. As he walked onto the stage, he greeted Behar with a kiss on the cheek.
However, the host pulled him closer and kissed him on the lips. Clips of the moment have since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from viewers.
Anson Mount Shared His Wife's Reaction to Viral Joy Behar Kiss on 'The View'
The 53-year-old has been married to photographer Darah Trang since 2018, and they share two daughters, Clover, 4, and Violet, 1.
He told TV Insider after the episode aired, "I asked my wife to promise me she wouldn’t divorce me."
"She thought it was hilarious," he added.
He also addressed the sudden attention he has been receiving on social media, saying, "I think people just assume that I’m not around anymore because I have two young kids."
"I think maybe they were surprised to see that I’m still alive," he quipped.
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The Crossroads star also joked about locking lips with the 83-year-old on camera.
"I hadn’t been on The View in like 13 years; that was the last time I saw Joy Behar. I brought her flowers for her birthday, and I guess I made an impression," he jested, before adding, "So, we’ll see what she does the next time."
Joy Behar Joked About Kissing Anson Mount on Live TV
After the moment played out, Behar's fellow cohosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, appeared visibly shocked.
This prompted The Joy Behar Show host to quip, "I’m old, but I’m not dead."
"Are you OK?" Goldberg asked her in response.
"Last time he was here, he brought me flowers for my birthday and it’s never been the same between us," Behar lamented.
"Well, I got married, so," Mount pointed out.
"I know, that’s what I mean," she shot back, prompting the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star to laugh.
Social media users, however, were quick to criticize Behar's actions.
“If this had been a male host who did this to a female, he would be canceled and would never work in the entertainment business again. He would also probably be prosecuted. The hypocrisy is astounding,” one user commented.
“That's sexual assault and @JoyVBehar should be in Jail,” another user noted.
“If a man did that to a good-looking actress you'd all be baying for blood. Double standards as usual on The View,” a third user pointed out.
“So disgusting. They’re both married and he looks visibly uncomfortable. This would be considered sexual assault in any normal work environment,” another user stated.