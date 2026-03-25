Joy Behar Snaps at Abby Hunstman on 'The View' With Stern Warning: 'Don’t Make It Sound Like I'm Against the Military'
March 25 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Joy Behar and guest co-host Abby Huntsman had a tense exchange on the Wednesday, March 25, episode of The View as they discussed the war in Iran.
The tiff began as the women joked about Donald Trump recently claiming Iran gifted him a "prize" amid the chaos, but he refrained from saying what it was.
Hunstman quipped that she feels like she's always in an episode of the president's old competition show, The Apprentice.
"My head spins everyday. I’m not sure what’s going to happen next," she spilled. "It’s like, ‘I’ve got this big beautiful deal. I’m not going to tell you, but if you tune into next week’s episode, I might share a tidbit.’"
Joy Behar Asks What the Military Has Accomplished in Iran
"I don’t want to take away from what our men and women have been doing over there because what they’ve accomplished is incredible, and if we can deter Iran at all..." Huntsman continued before Behar chimed in.
"What have they accomplished?" the comedian asked.
"Any time we can deter Iran, whether it’s for a year or more, that’s a win for this country," Huntsman replied, prompting Behar to note, "Barack Obama had a deal, and he [Trump] tore it up."
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"And what’s the gift, besides herpes?" quipped the actress, sparking laughter from the audience.
Huntsman — who was a co-host on The View from 2018 to 2020 — didn't see the humor in the situation.
"I think it’s really easy to sit here and say, ‘What has our military accomplished?’ It’s because of our military that we’re able to sit here and have these conversations and do a show like this," Huntsman stated. "So whenever our military is out there fighting for our freedom..."
Joy Behar Snaps at Abby Huntsman
Behar cut her off, sternly declaring, "Don’t make it sound like I’m against the military. I’m not."
"All my uncles, my father, they all fought. So don’t make it sound like that," she warned. "I’m talking about this particular, as he calls it, ‘excursion’ into Iran. What have they accomplished? We don’t know."
"We don't know what the intelligence he got was, that's the problem," Huntsman said. "They haven't communicated that."
"The word 'intelligence' and him in the same sentence should not go together," Behar insisted, resulting in cheers from the crowd.
Huntsman has been this week's guest co-host as a slew of stars fill in for Alyssa Farah Griffin while she's on maternity leave.