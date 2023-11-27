12 People You Forgot Were Panelists on 'The View': Jenny McCarthy, Candace Cameron Bure and More

Abby Huntsman started her View stint in 2018 after working for Fox News for years. However, it did not take her long to leave the show due to her desire to help her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., with his campaign in 2020 to become Utah governor.

However, she eventually told People that her exit was primarily because the job affected her well-being and quality of life.

"I don't talk much about that time, and I won't, but the decision that I made was probably the best decision I could have made for my life, for my mental health, for my happiness, for my family," Abby continued.