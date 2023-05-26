Joy Behar Takes Swipe at 'The View' for Her 'Forced' Exit in 2013
Joy Behar is still salty about her former exit from The View!
On the Thursday, May 25, episode of The View, while the cast was discussing the tragic passing of the Queen of Rock, Tina Turner, the 80-year-old took the time to make a snarky comment about her two-year stint away from the talk show.
"There’s something about her. I’ve been on this show for 26 years, right, with a small hiatus as we all know — forced," the TV personality said. "For some reason, this death has gotten me in my kishkas."
"I don’t know what it is, something about her that she just got to me, I could start crying right now," Behar claimed about the iconic singer.
Prior to her comment on yesterday’s broadcast, the red-haired host has previously addressed her time off the chat fest with a different sentiment.
"I was glad to be fired," Behar said to Time in July 2022. "I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why."
The comedian joined the ABC show’s original cast in 1997 alongside Barbara Walters, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Meredith Vieira.
She worked for the program until she was let go as a permanent host in 2014 till 2015, although she often was a guest anchor during that time.
In 2015, ABC announced that she would make a permanent return for the 19th season.
- Whoopi Goldberg Insists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Crazy Car Chase Was Impossible: 'Just Doesn’t Work in New York'
- No Longer America's Mayor: 'The View' Co-Hosts Drag 'Stupid' Rudy Giuliani Over $10 Million Sexual Abuse Lawsuit
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Donald Trump After 'The View' Cohosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Attack His Town Hall
"Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in," the mom-of-one shared at the time. "But I’m happy to be back home. And I’m looking forward to sticking my two cents into the hot topics."
The long time host now shares the table with Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the most recent tea regarding the 2023 hosts of The View was about passing gas while filming.
The drama began after Goldberg audibly farted on air in March to which she stated, "That was gas." Following the incident Hostin went on of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she was asked, which of the hosts "passes gas the most."
In response, the lawyer quickly outed the EGOT winner, saying, "Whoopi!"