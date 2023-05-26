Joy Behar Takes Swipe at 'The View' for Her 'Forced' Exit in 2013

On the Thursday, May 25, episode of The View, while the cast was discussing the tragic passing of the Queen of Rock, Tina Turner , the 80-year-old took the time to make a snarky comment about her two-year stint away from the talk show.

Joy Behar is still salty about her former exit from The View !

"There’s something about her. I’ve been on this show for 26 years, right, with a small hiatus as we all know — forced," the TV personality said. "For some reason, this death has gotten me in my kishkas."

"I don’t know what it is, something about her that she just got to me, I could start crying right now," Behar claimed about the iconic singer.

Prior to her comment on yesterday’s broadcast, the red-haired host has previously addressed her time off the chat fest with a different sentiment.