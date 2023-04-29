Sunny Hostin Mocks Whoopi Goldberg for Being the Most Frequent Farter of 'The View' Cast
Whoopi cushion?
On the Thursday, April 27, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, The View host Sunny Hostin admitted that her cohost Whoopi Goldberg frequently passes gas on air!
During her interview, Hostin was asked a series of questions regarding Goldberg and their coworkers — Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah and Ana Navarro.
Cohen asked who out of the group "passes gas the most," to which Hostin responded without hesitation, "Whoopi!"
As OK! previously reported, on the March 15 episode of The View, the EGOT winner was caught farting in the middle of making a point. When the noise was heard, Goldberg confessed to her co-workers and the live studio audience, "That was gas."
Fans took to Twitter following the incident to mock the actress for her embarrassing moment.
"Wait did Whoopi just fart on national tv #TheView," one person penned, while another said, "Why nobody covering Whoopi's farts?"
According to an insider of the show, the 67-year-old’s hot air has been a problem amongst her colleagues for some time.
"It’s been an issue for a while. The ladies will be talking about a serious subject on air when, poof, they hear a sudden noise and they’re assailed by a foul smell," a source spilled to Radar. "It always seems to come from Whoopi’s end of the table, although she refuses to acknowledge she dealt it!"
This was not the first incident where Goldberg audibly farted on air. In 2001, the Ghost star tooted and played it off by saying, "Excuse me! I think I just blew a little frog out of there!"
According to Goldberg’s granddaughter Amara Skye Dean, the mother-of-one’s passing of gas is something she is known for outside of her time on The View.
In 2022, Dean shared that her grandma had a "fart war" in an elevator with famous actors Robin Williams and Billy Crystal.
"[They were] standing in an elevator and Robin Williams was just farting his life away," the 33-year-old said on TV show Claim to Fame.
"I guess they were Dutch-ovening each other, just basking in the ambience of farts," she explained about the famous trio.
