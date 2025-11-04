or
Joy Behar Tells Marjorie Taylor Greene 'You're Taking My Job' as Politician Continues to 'Slam Republicans' on 'The View': Watch

Joy Behar cracked a few jokes with Marjorie Taylor Greene when the Republican appeared on 'The View.'

Nov. 4 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Things were surprisingly cordial when Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on the Tuesday, November 4, episode of The View.

After she was introduced, Joy Behar kicked off their conversation by noting, "They say you're now slamming Republicans — you're taking my job!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears on 'The View'

The two ladies, the audience and their costars laughed at the comedian's comment before she continued, "You're slamming Republicans on a lot on topics, like healthcare, the Epstein files... But we know he's still your favorite president."

"I do love him," MTG admitted of Donald Trump, though she acknowledged the president may not be her biggest fan right now due to her remarks about some Republican government officials.

Later in the episode, she was asked her thoughts on Trump failing to deliver on his promise to lower grocery prices. It was also noted how instead of focusing on helping Americans, he was sending millions to Argentina.

"I'm so America first. I feel like I live it and breathe it. We want this money invested at home," Greene explained. "That's what I've campaigned on. Everyone's like, 'Marjorie Taylor Greene has changed.' I'm like, 'Oh no, nothing has changed about me.' I am staying 100 percent true to the people who voted for me."

MTG Declares She's 'America First'

She said she's "so angry" when she drives around rural towns in her district and sees "crumbling" manufacturing plants and "shuttered" small businesses. She also felt frustrated for veterans who are struggling.

"I am unapologetically America first, and I'll do anything I can to save the country," she declared.

"Maybe you should become a Democrat, Marjorie," Behar suggested with a smirk, prompting everyone to smile and laugh.

"Nooo! I'm not a Democrat," she insisted while shaking her head.

MTG Praises 'The View' Co-Hosts

Toward the end of their chat, the politician praised the TV stars for being able to have a calm discussion.

"I think that all of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way," she spilled. "And I think we need more of that in America. I really do."

"A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things," acknowledged Greene. "They wanted all of us to fight."

"I didn’t want to do that today, because I believe that people with powerful voices, like myself and like you, and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path," Greene continued. "This country, our beautiful country, our red, white and blue flag, is just being ripped to shreds. And I think it takes women to have maturity to sew it back together."

