Joy Behar Tells Marjorie Taylor Greene 'You're Taking My Job' as Politician Continues to 'Slam Republicans' on 'The View': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Things were surprisingly cordial when Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on the Tuesday, November 4, episode of The View. After she was introduced, Joy Behar kicked off their conversation by noting, "They say you're now slamming Republicans — you're taking my job!"

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears on 'The View'

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar kicked off 'The View' by joking to Marjorie Taylor Greene, 'You're taking my job!'

The two ladies, the audience and their costars laughed at the comedian's comment before she continued, "You're slamming Republicans on a lot on topics, like healthcare, the Epstein files... But we know he's still your favorite president." "I do love him," MTG admitted of Donald Trump, though she acknowledged the president may not be her biggest fan right now due to her remarks about some Republican government officials.

Article continues below advertisement

Later in the episode, she was asked her thoughts on Trump failing to deliver on his promise to lower grocery prices. It was also noted how instead of focusing on helping Americans, he was sending millions to Argentina. "I'm so America first. I feel like I live it and breathe it. We want this money invested at home," Greene explained. "That's what I've campaigned on. Everyone's like, 'Marjorie Taylor Greene has changed.' I'm like, 'Oh no, nothing has changed about me.' I am staying 100 percent true to the people who voted for me."

Article continues below advertisement

MTG Declares She's 'America First'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x The outspoken politician insisted she hasn't 'changed' and has always been 'America first.'

She said she's "so angry" when she drives around rural towns in her district and sees "crumbling" manufacturing plants and "shuttered" small businesses. She also felt frustrated for veterans who are struggling. "I am unapologetically America first, and I'll do anything I can to save the country," she declared. "Maybe you should become a Democrat, Marjorie," Behar suggested with a smirk, prompting everyone to smile and laugh. "Nooo! I'm not a Democrat," she insisted while shaking her head.

Article continues below advertisement

MTG Praises 'The View' Co-Hosts

Source: @theview/x Greene commended the TV stars for 'exchanging' their ideas without fighting.

Toward the end of their chat, the politician praised the TV stars for being able to have a calm discussion. "I think that all of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way," she spilled. "And I think we need more of that in America. I really do." "A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things," acknowledged Greene. "They wanted all of us to fight."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega MTG was glad she didn't get into any arguments with the ladies even though that's what viewers 'wanted.'