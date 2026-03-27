Joy Behar Tells Sara Haines to 'Shut Up' on 'The View' After Co-Host Scolds Actress for Being Addicted to Her Phone: Watch
March 27 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Joy Behar was called out on The View for always being glued to her phone.
On the Friday, March 27, episode of the talk show, the women discussed a case in which Meta and YouTube were found liable for creating apps that children form addictions to. The topic came up as they discussed Melania Trump introducing a humanoid robot at the March 25 Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition summit to promote using the bots in classrooms.
The Stars Discuss Social Media Addiction
While the women were against the idea of robots replacing teachers, the comedian picked up her phone from the table and asked, "What is the difference tough, between a robot and just looking at your phone and asking Siri the same question?"
Haines explained that social media apps have an algorithm that is "programmed to get you addicted. And the result is, we know that adults, we all fall victim to it, still."
Sara Haines Calls Out Joy Behar
"I mean, Joy, no joke, you get a lot of c--- here at the table," Haines pointed out with some hesitation. "Like, ‘Put your phone down, stop looking at your phone.'"
"Oh, shut up!" Behar shot back with a smirk as the audience erupted in laughter.
She then gave some side eye and made a hand gesture to Haines as they continued the conversation.
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"Imagine kids that have never seen the beauty of the world..." Haines said, to which guest co-host Abby Huntsman — who was filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin on maternity leave — chimed in with a recent study.
"American teens spend an average of five hours on social media [every day]," she revealed. "That adds up to two and a half full months every year of their life. That's an entire summer vacation. An entire summer only on your phone."
'Can a Robot Replace a President?'
Elsewhere in the chat, Behar quipped of possible humanoid replacements, "Can a robot replace a sitting president? Asking for a country."
The actress' joke sparked laughter and loud cheers from the audience.
Behar has never shied away from dissing Donald Trump, recently quipping that the "gift" Iran allegedly gave the president was "herpes."
A White House spokesperson lashed out at the star, telling Entertainment Weekly she's "an extremely unlikeable, talentless hack with a poorly rated TV show who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."