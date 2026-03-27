Joy Behar Tells Sara Haines to 'Shut Up' on 'The View' After Co-Host Scolds Actress for Being Addicted to Her Phone: Watch

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Joy Behar was called out on The View for always being glued to her phone. On the Friday, March 27, episode of the talk show, the women discussed a case in which Meta and YouTube were found liable for creating apps that children form addictions to. The topic came up as they discussed Melania Trump introducing a humanoid robot at the March 25 Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition summit to promote using the bots in classrooms.

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The Stars Discuss Social Media Addiction

Source: @theview/x Sara Haines called out Joy Behar for always using her phone on 'The View.'

While the women were against the idea of robots replacing teachers, the comedian picked up her phone from the table and asked, "What is the difference tough, between a robot and just looking at your phone and asking Siri the same question?" Haines explained that social media apps have an algorithm that is "programmed to get you addicted. And the result is, we know that adults, we all fall victim to it, still."

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Sara Haines Calls Out Joy Behar

Source: @theview/x The actress playfully told Sara Haines to 'shut up' after her phone remark.

"I mean, Joy, no joke, you get a lot of c--- here at the table," Haines pointed out with some hesitation. "Like, ‘Put your phone down, stop looking at your phone.'" "Oh, shut up!" Behar shot back with a smirk as the audience erupted in laughter. She then gave some side eye and made a hand gesture to Haines as they continued the conversation.

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MELANIA TRUMP PROMOTES HUMANOID ROBOTS AS POTENTIAL EDUCATORS: 'The View' co-hosts and Abby Huntsman react to the first lady's sneak peek at the classroom of the future. pic.twitter.com/FOGtwEYMLa — The View (@TheView) March 27, 2026 Source: @theview/x 'The View' co-hosts discussed phone and social media addiction.

"Imagine kids that have never seen the beauty of the world..." Haines said, to which guest co-host Abby Huntsman — who was filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin on maternity leave — chimed in with a recent study. "American teens spend an average of five hours on social media [every day]," she revealed. "That adds up to two and a half full months every year of their life. That's an entire summer vacation. An entire summer only on your phone."

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'Can a Robot Replace a President?'

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar wondered if a humanoid can replace Donald Trump as president.

Elsewhere in the chat, Behar quipped of possible humanoid replacements, "Can a robot replace a sitting president? Asking for a country." The actress' joke sparked laughter and loud cheers from the audience.

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Source: mega A White House spokesperson called Joy Behar 'a talentless hack' for poking fun at Donald Trump.