or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > joy behar
OK LogoNEWS

Joy Behar Tells Sara Haines to 'Shut Up' on 'The View' After Co-Host Scolds Actress for Being Addicted to Her Phone: Watch

Photo of Joy Behar and Sara Haines
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines claimed Joy Behar is often told to put her phone away.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 27 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar was called out on The View for always being glued to her phone.

On the Friday, March 27, episode of the talk show, the women discussed a case in which Meta and YouTube were found liable for creating apps that children form addictions to. The topic came up as they discussed Melania Trump introducing a humanoid robot at the March 25 Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition summit to promote using the bots in classrooms.

Article continues below advertisement

The Stars Discuss Social Media Addiction

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sara Haines called out Joy Behar for always using her phone on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines called out Joy Behar for always using her phone on 'The View.'

While the women were against the idea of robots replacing teachers, the comedian picked up her phone from the table and asked, "What is the difference tough, between a robot and just looking at your phone and asking Siri the same question?"

Haines explained that social media apps have an algorithm that is "programmed to get you addicted. And the result is, we know that adults, we all fall victim to it, still."

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Calls Out Joy Behar

Photo of The actress playfully told Sara Haines to 'shut up' after her phone remark.
Source: @theview/x

The actress playfully told Sara Haines to 'shut up' after her phone remark.

"I mean, Joy, no joke, you get a lot of c--- here at the table," Haines pointed out with some hesitation. "Like, ‘Put your phone down, stop looking at your phone.'"

"Oh, shut up!" Behar shot back with a smirk as the audience erupted in laughter.

She then gave some side eye and made a hand gesture to Haines as they continued the conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
joy behar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x

'The View' co-hosts discussed phone and social media addiction.

"Imagine kids that have never seen the beauty of the world..." Haines said, to which guest co-host Abby Huntsman — who was filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin on maternity leave — chimed in with a recent study.

"American teens spend an average of five hours on social media [every day]," she revealed. "That adds up to two and a half full months every year of their life. That's an entire summer vacation. An entire summer only on your phone."

Article continues below advertisement

'Can a Robot Replace a President?'

Photo of Joy Behar wondered if a humanoid can replace Donald Trump as president.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar wondered if a humanoid can replace Donald Trump as president.

Elsewhere in the chat, Behar quipped of possible humanoid replacements, "Can a robot replace a sitting president? Asking for a country."

The actress' joke sparked laughter and loud cheers from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of A White House spokesperson called Joy Behar 'a talentless hack' for poking fun at Donald Trump.
Source: mega

A White House spokesperson called Joy Behar 'a talentless hack' for poking fun at Donald Trump.

Behar has never shied away from dissing Donald Trump, recently quipping that the "gift" Iran allegedly gave the president was "herpes."

A White House spokesperson lashed out at the star, telling Entertainment Weekly she's "an extremely unlikeable, talentless hack with a poorly rated TV show who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.