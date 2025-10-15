Joy Behar Admits 'The View' Costar Sunny Hostin Has 'Seen Me Naked' as Comedian Reveals What Cosmetic Procedures She's Done

Article continues below advertisement

Things got spicy on the Wednesday, October 15, episode of The View. The ladies were discussing the popularity of anti-aging procedures when Joy Behar revealed a risqué secret and admitted to using injectables.

Joy Behar Gets Botox

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar revealed she gets Botox and other procedures.

"I’ll just tell you my whole story. So yesterday, I had three procedures. I don’t wake up looking like this," she noted. "I had a laser treatment, it's called Clear and Brilliant. A little Restylane, a little Botox and hair and makeup professionally done. And then you come out looking like me and Helen Mirren." "But if you don’t have help like that, you’re not gonna look as good," the comedian, 83, declared. "That's the truth." "And that's why I look like me!" Whoopi Goldberg, 69, joked.

Source: @theview/x Behar admitted co-host Sunny Hostin has seen her naked before.

"Yeah, but I’ve seen you without all that, Joy, and you still look good," co-host Sunny Hostin, 56, commented. "I know. Well, you’ve seen me naked, also. But we don’t talk about that," she quipped. "But who hasn’t?"

Joy Behar's Blunt Comments on 'The View'

EMBRACING OR RESISTING AGING? Cosmetic procedures are common in the entertainment business, but ’The View’ weighs in on actress Helen Mirren and pop singer Charli xcx taking much different approaches to it. pic.twitter.com/C7iKkHom1b — The View (@TheView) October 15, 2025

Behar is never one to censor herself on-air, as she bluntly admitted that marriage is "boring" during a discussion on the October 7 episode of the ABC talk show. "You know, let’s face it. Monogamy is monotonous. It is," she stated. "I mean, only 3 percent of the mammal species is monogamous."

Source: abc Behar joined 'The View' in 1997, though she hasn't starred on every season.

"It’s a human construct, really when you think about it, to protect the nuclear family, to make sure the children have these two parents to raise them and all this stuff. Basically, it’s good for the kids but its boring," Behar confessed. "It's the same old thing every day." The star said one of her friends pokes fun at her for being married, as Behar sees her husband, Steve Janowitz, "every morning and every night."

The White House Disses Joy Behar

Source: abc The White House called Behar an 'irrelevant loser' after she accused Donald Trump of being 'jealous' of Barack Obama.