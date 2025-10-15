or
Joy Behar Admits 'The View' Costar Sunny Hostin Has 'Seen Me Naked' as Comedian Reveals What Cosmetic Procedures She's Done

Photo of Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar has bared it all in front of her co-host.

Oct. 15 2025, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Things got spicy on the Wednesday, October 15, episode of The View.

The ladies were discussing the popularity of anti-aging procedures when Joy Behar revealed a risqué secret and admitted to using injectables.

Joy Behar Gets Botox

Photo of Joy Behar revealed she gets Botox and other procedures.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar revealed she gets Botox and other procedures.

"I’ll just tell you my whole story. So yesterday, I had three procedures. I don’t wake up looking like this," she noted. "I had a laser treatment, it's called Clear and Brilliant. A little Restylane, a little Botox and hair and makeup professionally done. And then you come out looking like me and Helen Mirren."

"But if you don’t have help like that, you’re not gonna look as good," the comedian, 83, declared. "That's the truth."

"And that's why I look like me!" Whoopi Goldberg, 69, joked.

Behar admitted co-host Sunny Hostin has seen her naked before.Photo of
Source: @theview/x

Behar admitted co-host Sunny Hostin has seen her naked before.

"Yeah, but I’ve seen you without all that, Joy, and you still look good," co-host Sunny Hostin, 56, commented.

"I know. Well, you’ve seen me naked, also. But we don’t talk about that," she quipped. "But who hasn’t?"

Joy Behar's Blunt Comments on 'The View'

Behar is never one to censor herself on-air, as she bluntly admitted that marriage is "boring" during a discussion on the October 7 episode of the ABC talk show.

"You know, let’s face it. Monogamy is monotonous. It is," she stated. "I mean, only 3 percent of the mammal species is monogamous."

Photo of Behar joined 'The View' in 1997, though she hasn't starred on every season.
Source: abc

Behar joined 'The View' in 1997, though she hasn't starred on every season.

"It’s a human construct, really when you think about it, to protect the nuclear family, to make sure the children have these two parents to raise them and all this stuff. Basically, it’s good for the kids but its boring," Behar confessed. "It's the same old thing every day."

The star said one of her friends pokes fun at her for being married, as Behar sees her husband, Steve Janowitz, "every morning and every night."

The White House Disses Joy Behar

Photo of The White House called Behar an 'irrelevant loser' after she accused Donald Trump of being 'jealous' of Barack Obama.
Source: abc

The White House called Behar an 'irrelevant loser' after she accused Donald Trump of being 'jealous' of Barack Obama.

The famous redhead has caught flak for some of her comments, with her most recent incident occurring in July when she shaded President Donald Trump and insisted he's "jealous" of Barack Obama.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers hit back at her remarks, labeling the comedian as an "irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."

He also claimed the series has "hit the lowest ratings" in recent years and suggested Behar "self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."

Despite his allegations, it was revealed in September that The View's Season 29 premiere was the most-watched over the last five years with 2.6 million viewers.

