Joy Behar Thinks It's 'Funny' J.D. Vance Wants to Be 'Best Friends' With Her After He Appeared on 'The View': 'Why?'

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'And Now We're Best Friends'

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar was surprised J.D. Vance talked about them becoming 'best friends' after his appearance on 'The View.'

"No, he did not," the actress responded, to which Teta said, "He did too." Clarified Behar, "What he said was he was at the White House and he said [The View cast] is harder to negotiate with than the Iranians." "And now we're best friends. That's what he said at the end," her producer told her on the Tuesday, June 23, episode of the podcast.

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Joy Behar Doesn't Know Why J.D. Vance Wants to Befriend Her

Source: @theview/youtube The actress noted she doesn't 'approve' of J.D. Vance's positions on many political topics.

"It's funny that he wants to be friends with me," she confessed. "Why?" "I'm not a Republican. I never was. I never will be," she declared. "I'm a Democrat. I don't approve of his positions. I definitely don't approve of Donald Trump and his positions."

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Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar said she will never be 'hostile' to a guest on the show despite their differences.

Teta felt she was "getting a little sensitive about this because I feel like people are giving you a hard time about the fact that you were not openly hostile to him." "I was not," she acknowledged of their dynamic on the episode. "I'm not openly hostile to anybody who's a guest on the show." She even previously admitted of the VP, "Truthfully... I don’t think that he’s a bad guy."

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Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar thinks people like her because of her 'sense of humor.'

"People talk about how the parties and the people in this country are so divisive. I think that I could help the situation, because I have a way about me," she explained. "I had a manager that described me this way: ‘Joy will tell you go f--- yourself, and you say thank you.’ It’s my sense of humor."

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'I’ll Call the Ayatollah for You, J.D.'

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar joked about helping the vice president make a deal with Iran.