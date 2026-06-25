Joy Behar Thinks It's 'Funny' J.D. Vance Wants to Be 'Best Friends' With Her After He Appeared on 'The View': 'Why?'
June 25 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Joy Behar is taking a step back from J.D. Vance after their chummy encounter on The View.
One week after he appeared on the talk show, the comedian dished on their interaction via the series' "Behind the Table" podcast, where producer Brian Teta informed her, "He was in a press conference about Iran and said that the two of you were best friends."
'And Now We're Best Friends'
"No, he did not," the actress responded, to which Teta said, "He did too."
Clarified Behar, "What he said was he was at the White House and he said [The View cast] is harder to negotiate with than the Iranians."
"And now we're best friends. That's what he said at the end," her producer told her on the Tuesday, June 23, episode of the podcast.
Joy Behar Doesn't Know Why J.D. Vance Wants to Befriend Her
"It's funny that he wants to be friends with me," she confessed. "Why?"
"I'm not a Republican. I never was. I never will be," she declared. "I'm a Democrat. I don't approve of his positions. I definitely don't approve of Donald Trump and his positions."
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Teta felt she was "getting a little sensitive about this because I feel like people are giving you a hard time about the fact that you were not openly hostile to him."
"I was not," she acknowledged of their dynamic on the episode. "I'm not openly hostile to anybody who's a guest on the show."
She even previously admitted of the VP, "Truthfully... I don’t think that he’s a bad guy."
"People talk about how the parties and the people in this country are so divisive. I think that I could help the situation, because I have a way about me," she explained. "I had a manager that described me this way: ‘Joy will tell you go f--- yourself, and you say thank you.’ It’s my sense of humor."
'I’ll Call the Ayatollah for You, J.D.'
Behar and Vance's dynamic was brought up again on the Wednesday, June 24, episode of the talk show, as the cast highlighted an article that was titled, "J.D. Vance Went on ‘The View’ and Got Absolutely Torn to Shreds by Middle-Aged Women."
"He did compare you to dealing deals with Iran," Sara Haines pointed out, to which Behar repeated his remark that she was "tougher than the Iranians."
“I’ll call the Ayatollah for you, J.D.," she quipped.