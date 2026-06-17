Joy Behar Told J.D. Vance to Run for President Because of His 'Good Vibe': 'I Don't Think He's a Bad Guy' 

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Joy Behar revealed she told Vice President J.D. Vance he should run for president following his Tuesday, June 16, appearance on The View, admitting she doesn't think he is a "bad guy.” The 83-year-old co-host shared these details with executive producer Brian Teta on “The View: Behind the Table” podcast. Teta noted Behar spoke to Vance during a commercial. “I’m getting a note here. You told him during the break that he should run for president because he had a good vibe,” Teta said.

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Joy Behar Clarifies She's 'Not a Republican'

Source: MEGA Joy Behar talked about her political beliefs, admitting she voted for Michael Bloomberg 'once.'

“I think that — even though for a Republican, mind you. I’m not a Republican. I think possibly I voted for Michael Bloomberg once for mayor, who was supposedly,” Behar said, referring to the former New York City mayor from 2002-2013, who registered as a Democrat in 2018. “I don’t mind a Republican on the city level because it needs a little discipline, but on the national level, I want somebody with a good heart, and those are more in the Democratic Party, in my opinion. They care about the poor; they help people. The Republican Party is much more about saving taxes for rich people. So, I’m not a Republican,” the comedian explained. She expressed interest in a hypothetical 2028 presidential race pitting Vance against a prominent Democrat, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

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Source: MEGA Joy Behar thinks it would be 'interesting' to see J.D. Vance run against Gavin Newsom.

Clarifying her comment about Vance, she added, “Truthfully, as I said to you at the beginning of this conversation, I don’t think that he’s a bad guy. So, if he runs against, say, Gavin Newsom, that would be an interesting debate to see those two because they’re both intelligent.” Vance separately confirmed the exchange during an appearance on Fox's Gutfeld!, admitting he expected the co-hosts to be "absolutely vicious.” He recalled Behar telling him he was "pretty good for a Republican," which he noted was a much better compliment than he ever expected from her.

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was happy with his 'endorsement' from Joy Behar.

“Joy said when we were off air that I’m fine, which I think is about the best endorsement I’m gonna get out of Joy Behar,” he said. “Graded on a curve here at The View." Despite the friendly off-camera interaction, Vance's debut on The View featured intense on-air clashes, as the co-hosts sparred with the vice president on a variety of subjects. Vance was drawn into a direct debate with Behar over President Donald Trump's remarks on inflation. He faced intense questioning on the Jeffrey Epstein files, a subject which he desperately tried to dodge but admitted he was an "Epstein conspiracy theorist."

'That's Where I Draw the Line'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance sparred with Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro and their co-hosts.