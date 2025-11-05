Joy Behar Thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Ever Waiver on Her 'Love' for Donald Trump Because She'd Face 'Horrible Retribution'
Nov. 5 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Joy Behar was surprisingly happy with what Marjorie Taylor Greene had to say when she appeared on The View — however, there was one comment the politician made about Donald Trump that she didn't love.
The comedian discussed Greene coming on the show within the first few minutes of the Wednesday, November 5, episode as they mentioned the Democratic election wins the day prior.
Joy Behar Comments on Marjorie Taylor Greene's Support for Donald Trump
"I have to say, Marjorie Taylor Greene was on the show yesterday and her timing couldn’t have been better. I mean, she’s basically turning on Republicans in several areas," Behar noted. "Of course, [she’s] continuing to say she loves Trump because why wouldn’t you? Because the retribution against her would be horrible, so she stays there."
"So she was right. She’s smarter than we thought," she added, prompting laughter from the audience.
Behar and MTG shared some playful banter on the November 4 episode, as the former kicked off their chat by telling her, "They say you're now slamming Republicans — you're taking my job!"
The two ladies, the audience and their costars laughed at the comedian's comment before she continued, "You're slamming Republicans on a lot on topics, like healthcare, the Epstein files... But we know he's still your favorite president."
Marjorie Taylor Green Still Loves the President
"I do love him," MTG admitted of Trump.
When Behar pointed out that the POTUS "may not love you back right now," Greene replied, "That’s okay. I mean, Donald Trump, he usually yells at everybody, so we are all used to it. But he’s the president of the United States."
Behar Suggested MTG Become a Democrat
Green explained how "angry" she is over the current state of America, as she's seen people in her Georgia district struggling financially.
"I am unapologetically America first, and I'll do anything I can to save the country," Greene stated.
"Maybe you should become a Democrat, Marjorie," Behar suggested with a smirk.
"Nooo! I'm not a Democrat," Greene declared while shaking her head.
Toward the end of Greene's interview, she commended herself and the show's co-hosts for having a peaceful chat.
"I think that all of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way," she spilled. "And I think we need more of that in America. I really do."
"A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things," noted Greene. "They wanted all of us to fight."