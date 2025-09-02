Jude Law Slips and Falls While Stepping Off a Boat During Venice Film Festival: Watch
Jude Law had a not-so-glamorous moment in Venice when he lost his footing stepping off a boat.
On Monday, September 1, The Holiday star was spotted heading to the airport with his wife, Philippa Coan, 38, and some friends after attending the 82nd Venice Film Festival. The group was riding a taxi boat when a camera caught Law’s little mishap.
Philippa got off first, then Law followed — but as he tried to step onto the dock, he miscalculated the water vessel's movement and slipped.
The captain quickly stepped in to help. Law regained his balance, and by the time he reached the dock, he was back to smiling. Per an outlet, fans greeted him with autograph requests, and the actor stopped to sign, assuring everyone he was fine after the tumble.
Even with the slip, Law kept his look sharp.
The 52-year-old layered a navy blazer over a gray T-shirt and trousers, finishing off the outfit with casual slip-ons.
Law was in Venice for the premiere of his latest project, The Wizard of the Kremlin, where he takes on the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The thriller, directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas and also starring Paul Dano, follows Putin’s ruthless rise and the dangers faced by anyone who opposes him.
At a press conference, Law opened up about his approach to the role.
“I felt confident in the hands of Olivier and the script and this was a story that is gonna be told intelligently and with nuance and consideration and we weren’t looking for controversy for controversy's sake,” he said, per AP Entertainment.
He stressed that his performance wasn’t about defining Putin, but about telling part of a bigger picture.
“More importantly, I think it was key for me to remember that it’s a character within a much broader story. We weren’t trying to define anything about anyone,” he explained.
For the transformation, Law changed his physical appearance but decided against a heavy Russian accent.
“Olivier and I discussed this wasn’t to be an interpretation of Putin, and he didn’t want me to hide behind a mask of prosthetics. We worked with an amazing makeup and hair team and had reference of that period in Putin’s life. We tried to find a familiarity on me,” Law said. “It’s amazing what a great wig can do.”
Still, he admitted the role came with its own challenges.
"The tricky side was that the public face (of Putin) that we see gives very little away ... I felt that conflict of trying to show very little, but feel an awful lot and portray an awful lot from within," he shared.
The film, based on Giuliano da Empoli’s 2022 bestselling book, is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.