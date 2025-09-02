Jude Law Slips and Falls While Stepping Off a Boat During Venice Film Festival: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jude Law had a not-so-glamorous moment in Venice when he lost his footing stepping off a boat. On Monday, September 1, The Holiday star was spotted heading to the airport with his wife, Philippa Coan, 38, and some friends after attending the 82nd Venice Film Festival. The group was riding a taxi boat when a camera caught Law’s little mishap. Philippa got off first, then Law followed — but as he tried to step onto the dock, he miscalculated the water vessel's movement and slipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jude Law slipped while getting off a boat in Venice.

Article continues below advertisement

The captain quickly stepped in to help. Law regained his balance, and by the time he reached the dock, he was back to smiling. Per an outlet, fans greeted him with autograph requests, and the actor stopped to sign, assuring everyone he was fine after the tumble. Even with the slip, Law kept his look sharp. The 52-year-old layered a navy blazer over a gray T-shirt and trousers, finishing off the outfit with casual slip-ons.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jude Law was in town for the premiere of his new movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Law was in Venice for the premiere of his latest project, The Wizard of the Kremlin, where he takes on the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The thriller, directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas and also starring Paul Dano, follows Putin’s ruthless rise and the dangers faced by anyone who opposes him.

Article continues below advertisement

At a press conference, Law opened up about his approach to the role. “I felt confident in the hands of Olivier and the script and this was a story that is gonna be told intelligently and with nuance and consideration and we weren’t looking for controversy for controversy's sake,” he said, per AP Entertainment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor took on the role of Vladimir Putin in the new political drama 'The Wizard of the Kremlin.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

British actor Jude Law reveals how he approached playing Russian President Vladimir Putin in director Olivier Assayas' new film "The Wizard of the Kremlin." pic.twitter.com/TlditNmB8N — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 1, 2025 Source: @APEntertainment/X

Article continues below advertisement

He stressed that his performance wasn’t about defining Putin, but about telling part of a bigger picture. “More importantly, I think it was key for me to remember that it’s a character within a much broader story. We weren’t trying to define anything about anyone,” he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

For the transformation, Law changed his physical appearance but decided against a heavy Russian accent. “Olivier and I discussed this wasn’t to be an interpretation of Putin, and he didn’t want me to hide behind a mask of prosthetics. We worked with an amazing makeup and hair team and had reference of that period in Putin’s life. We tried to find a familiarity on me,” Law said. “It’s amazing what a great wig can do.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jude Law said the film wasn’t chasing 'controversy' just for the 'sake' of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, he admitted the role came with its own challenges. "The tricky side was that the public face (of Putin) that we see gives very little away ... I felt that conflict of trying to show very little, but feel an awful lot and portray an awful lot from within," he shared.