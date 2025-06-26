The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Confesses She Accidentally 'Flashed' Her Underwear at Jude Law Backstage: 'It Was Brutal'
On the Thursday, June 26, episode of The View, the ladies shared some of their most embarrassing work moments as they discussed how LeAnn Rimes' tooth fell out mid-performance.
Alyssa Farah Griffin's story was by far the most shocking, as she revealed, "I accidentally flashed my underwear to Jude Law backstage once."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Flashed Jude Law
"My mic pack fell down my dress," she explained, so at commercial, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications ran back to one of their female audio techs.
"I flashed my skirt up so she could help me move it, and Jude Law is just standing there," the brunette beauty recalled, prompting laughter from the audience. "And in my embarrassment — he just says nothing —and I go, 'I'm sorry, sir.' I made it worse by calling him 'sir!'"
"It was brutal," Griffin confessed.
'The View' Co-Hosts Share Embarrassing Work Stories
Costar Sara Haines said her most cringeworthy moment was when she filmed a bit with someone dressed up as Broadway's Spider-Man. In the clip, she fell backward and was supposed to be caught by the man in costume, but he failed to do so, resulting in her falling to the ground.
The ladies then called out Joy Behar for a chair mishap, as she admitted she once "fell on my behind" during a live show.
"I think a Trumper pulled it out," she quipped.
"Do we have the clip?" the comedian asked, to which producer Brian Teta, replied, "You told me to burn it."
"That's what happens now that your a-- is so much smaller, you miss the chair," Ana Navarro noted.
Sunny Hostin's Scary Incident on Live TV
The memory that came to mind for Sunny Hostin occurred just last week, as she ate Debbie Matenopoulos' food on live TV not knowing it contained walnuts, which she's deathly allergic to.
"I was actually panicking," Hostin admitted on the "Behind the Table" podcast days later.
"The reason I wrote the note to Alyssa, was because that was my death note," she said of passing a message to Griffin that told her she was having an allergic reaction. "That was like, if I went into anaphylactic shock, I wanted everybody to know what was happening, I think I freaked her out because she was like, 'Oh no,' and I was like, 'Oh yes.'"
In a follow-up interview, Matenopoulos told a publication she "went over the recipes with the producer on the show," who said none of the co-hosts had any nut allergies.
"She thinks I’m trying to kill her," the chef joked. "I would like to go on the record stating I definitely was not trying to kill Sunny Hostin!"