The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Confesses She Accidentally 'Flashed' Her Underwear at Jude Law Backstage: 'It Was Brutal'

Costar Sara Haines said her most cringeworthy moment was when she filmed a bit with someone dressed up as Broadway's Spider-Man. In the clip, she fell backward and was supposed to be caught by the man in costume, but he failed to do so, resulting in her falling to the ground.

The ladies then called out Joy Behar for a chair mishap, as she admitted she once "fell on my behind" during a live show.

"I think a Trumper pulled it out," she quipped.

"Do we have the clip?" the comedian asked, to which producer Brian Teta, replied, "You told me to burn it."

"That's what happens now that your a-- is so much smaller, you miss the chair," Ana Navarro noted.