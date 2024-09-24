Judge Judy Says She's 'Never' Listened to a True Crime Podcast: 'Not Interested'
Judge Judy, whose real name is Judy Sheindlin, loves crime dramas — but doesn't want to listen to them online.
“I’ve never listened to a podcast. Not interested," the 81-year-old said.
“Watch Jerry Orbach,” the 81-year-old told E! News, referring to the original lead actor of Law & Order.
As part of her routine, the TV star does enjoy certain shows at night. "Sometimes, I tune into Criminal Minds and enjoy Vincent D’Onofrio in Criminal Content. I usually watch these shows after dinner as I prepare for bed," she said.
“I hate falling asleep to something new,” she revealed. “I know the end with the re-runs! I know that’s ridiculous. If I watch something new, it has to be great.”
As OK! previously reported, the legal guru, who is married to Jerry Sheindlin, 90, shared her secret to a happy marriage.
- Judge Judy Sheindlin Gushes Over How Her Husband Judge Jerry 'Maintains That Physique I Fell in Love With 48 Years Ago'
- Judge Judy Sheindlin Declares Hush Money Case Against 'Good Businessman' Donald Trump Is 'Nonsense'
- Judge Judy Lists 'Grand' NYC Duplex for $9.5 Million as Star Admits She's Ready to Downsize: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"You don't spend 24 hours together because that's deadly," she told E! News in a separate interview in January.
The media personality offered fascinating insight into how she keeps the spark alive in her nearly 50-year marriage.
"Jerry just celebrated his 90th birthday and I still like to look at him when he walks in the room — that's a key," the TV judge added.
Judy's enduring partnership with Jerry has stood the test of time, surpassing even her remarkable television career. The couple has been together for nearly 47 years.
They did experience a brief separation in the 1990s, but that period ultimately strengthened their bond.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Well, how do you stay married for 47 years? You get a little hard of hearing. Both of us. And, you know, we're together a lot. Jerry retired about 20 years ago, but he has his own thing. He takes wonderful care of himself. And I sort of like it because he maintains that physique that I fell in love with 48 years ago. Still has a sense of humor, still really smart and sharp. The second question you asked me is why we separated and divorced for a year?" Judy said in June while on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?
"That's a long story, but the end of the story is I found, Chris, that most men were alike. I'm saying that they have basic needs that are different from women's, they like to be fed. They like to be cuddled. They like to have their alone time that you take out the alone box and leave me alone. And if you feed them and love them up a little bit, and don't get in their way too much — they're happy," she said of working things out with Jerry.