Judge Judy Says She's 'Never' Listened to a True Crime Podcast: 'Not Interested'

Judge Judy Says She's 'Never' Listened to a True Crime Podcast: 'Not Interested'
Source: MEGA

Judge Judy said she's 'never' listened to a true crime podcast.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Judge Judy, whose real name is Judy Sheindlin, loves crime dramas — but doesn't want to listen to them online.

judge judy says she never listened podcast not interested
Source: MEGA

Judge Judy said she doesn't listen to crime podcasts.

“I’ve never listened to a podcast. Not interested," the 81-year-old said.

“Watch Jerry Orbach,” the 81-year-old told E! News, referring to the original lead actor of Law & Order.

As part of her routine, the TV star does enjoy certain shows at night. "Sometimes, I tune into Criminal Minds and enjoy Vincent D’Onofrio in Criminal Content. I usually watch these shows after dinner as I prepare for bed," she said.

judge judy says she never listened podcast not interested
Source: MEGA

Judge Judy said she has to fall asleep to 'something new.'

“I hate falling asleep to something new,” she revealed. “I know the end with the re-runs! I know that’s ridiculous. If I watch something new, it has to be great.”

As OK! previously reported, the legal guru, who is married to Jerry Sheindlin, 90, shared her secret to a happy marriage.

judge judy says she never listened podcast not interested
Source: MEGA

The pair split but got back together.

"You don't spend 24 hours together because that's deadly," she told E! News in a separate interview in January.

The media personality offered fascinating insight into how she keeps the spark alive in her nearly 50-year marriage.

"Jerry just celebrated his 90th birthday and I still like to look at him when he walks in the room — that's a key," the TV judge added.

Judy's enduring partnership with Jerry has stood the test of time, surpassing even her remarkable television career. The couple has been together for nearly 47 years.

They did experience a brief separation in the 1990s, but that period ultimately strengthened their bond.

"Well, how do you stay married for 47 years? You get a little hard of hearing. Both of us. And, you know, we're together a lot. Jerry retired about 20 years ago, but he has his own thing. He takes wonderful care of himself. And I sort of like it because he maintains that physique that I fell in love with 48 years ago. Still has a sense of humor, still really smart and sharp. The second question you asked me is why we separated and divorced for a year?" Judy said in June while on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?

"That's a long story, but the end of the story is I found, Chris, that most men were alike. I'm saying that they have basic needs that are different from women's, they like to be fed. They like to be cuddled. They like to have their alone time that you take out the alone box and leave me alone. And if you feed them and love them up a little bit, and don't get in their way too much — they're happy," she said of working things out with Jerry.

