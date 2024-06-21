Judge Judy Sheindlin Gushes Over How Her Husband Judge Jerry 'Maintains That Physique I Fell in Love With 48 Years Ago'

While on the new episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? , which is now streaming on MAX, the CNN anchor asked the judge: "You've been married to retired Judge Jerry Sheindlin for 47 years. Couple of questions. How do you explain it, being together for 47 years? And how do you explain the fact that 12 years in you guys split up, got divorced and then remarried?"

Even though Judge Judy — whose real name is Judy Sheindlin — has gone through some ups and downs with her husband, Judge Jerry Sheindlin , they managed to find their way back to one another .

"Well, how do you stay married for 47 years? You get a little hard of hearing. Both of us. And, you know, we're together a lot. Jerry retired about 20 years ago, but he has his own thing. He takes wonderful care of himself. And I sort of like it because he maintains that physique that I fell in love with 48 years ago. Still has a sense of humor, still really smart and sharp. The second question you asked me is why we separated and divorced for a year?" the 81-year-old, who remarried Jerry in 1991, said.

"That's a long story, but the end of the story is I found, Chris, that most men were alike. I'm saying that they have basic needs that are different from women's, they like to be fed. They like to be cuddled. They like to have their alone time that you take out the alone box and leave me alone. And if you feed them and love them up a little bit, and don't get in their way too much — they're happy," she said of working things out with Jerry, 90.