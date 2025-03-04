or
Julia Fox's Most Daring Moments Over the Years: See the Hot Photos

julia fox hottest photos over the years
Source: MEGA; @juliafox/Instagram

Julia Fox has been pushing the boundaries of fashion with her attention-grabbing looks over the years. Here's a roundup of her most daring snaps yet.

By:

March 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Julia Fox Wowed Fans With Her Physique

julia fox hottest photos over the years
Source: @juliafox/Instagram

Julia Fox stunned in a nude bikini top.

Julia Fox left little to the imagination when she put on a busty display in a December 2024 Instagram photoset.

In the snaps, the 35-year-old model showcased her toned physique in a tiny nude bikini top that barely covered her bosom. She paired it with boxer shorts that accentuated her ripped midsection.

Julia Fox Stripped Down for an Instagram Photo

julia fox hottest photos over the years
Source: @juliafox/Instagram

She wowed her fans with her performance in 'Uncut Gems.'

Fox bared it all in a January 2018 post, showing her curves and an image of a blue butterfly.

"The butterfly effect. A photo i took of my eternal muse 🦋," she captioned the photo.

Flaunting Her Curves

julia fox hottest photos over the years
Source: @juliafox/Instagram

She previously dated Kanye West.

In a June 2018 mirror selfie, Fox rocked a metallic bikini set, showcasing her fit figure.

Julia Fox Stole the Spotlight at the Grammys

julia fox hottest photos over the years
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, also made headlines following their appearance.

Fox arrived at the 67th Grammy Awards in her all-black ensemble, with her see-through skirt exposing a black thong.

When she was previously criticized over her nearly nude look at the 2023 New York Fashion Week, she slammed her haters and questioned why her outfit was an issue.

“Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, What the h---!” Fox told Entertainment Tonight.

“If people could see what I dress like in my day to day, it’s literally like boxers, stained, dirty T-shirts, Adidas slides. It’s not this,” she added. “That’s kind of why when I do get dressed up, I want to go all out because my real life is so unglamorous.”

She Shined at an Event

julia fox hottest photos over the years
Source: MEGA

Julia Fox has been generating buzz due to her daring outfits.

MORE ON:
Julia Fox

For The Fashion Awards 2024, Fox displayed her assets in a striking, see-through lace gown. Her risqué outfit included a corset that highlighted her hourglass body shape.

Julia Fox Went Braless

julia fox hottest photos over the years
Source: MEGA

She ditched her bra to complete her red carpet look.

Fox almost flashed her chest when she attended The Trainer red carpet event in an Adidas track jacket that exposed her midriff. She topped off her style with a flowy skirt and a matching headpiece.

She Made a Bold Busty Statement

julia fox hottest photos over the years
Source: MEGA

Julia Fox released her debut book in October 2023.

In October 2023, Fox promoted her debut book, Down The Train, while donning a figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline that emphasized her assets.

Julia Fox Put on a Daring Display

julia fox hottest photos over the years
Source: MEGA

Julia Fox came out in a viral TikTok post in 2024.

Fox dazzled in a chest-accentuating dress at the premiere of Something You Said Last Night in New York City. Her sultry ensemble featured a silver cage top, a floor-length skirt and sheer opera gloves.

She Prepared for a Big Night Out

julia fox hottest photos over the years
Source: MEGA

She has appeared in more films after her stint in 'Uncut Gems.'

Fox hit the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards red carpet in a sultry black gown with cutouts and plunging neckline.

