Julia Fox's Most Daring Moments Over the Years: See the Hot Photos

Fox arrived at the 67th Grammy Awards in her all-black ensemble, with her see-through skirt exposing a black thong.

When she was previously criticized over her nearly nude look at the 2023 New York Fashion Week, she slammed her haters and questioned why her outfit was an issue.

“Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, What the h---!” Fox told Entertainment Tonight.

“If people could see what I dress like in my day to day, it’s literally like boxers, stained, dirty T-shirts, Adidas slides. It’s not this,” she added. “That’s kind of why when I do get dressed up, I want to go all out because my real life is so unglamorous.”