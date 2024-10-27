Everything Julia Fox Has Said About Ex Kanye West: From Shocking B--- Job Offer to Their Breakup and More

Kanye West and Julia Fox started dating in early January 2022 after spending time in Miami on New Year's Eve.

Reflecting on their relationship a few weeks later, Fox revealed that her "old clothes" were packed up, leading her to undergo a transformation after seeing the Yeezy founder.

"After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s--- was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic," she told Interview, sharing how it was like she was "packing up my old life."

Fox added, "I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."