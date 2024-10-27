Everything Julia Fox Has Said About Ex Kanye West: From Shocking B--- Job Offer to Their Breakup and More
Julia Fox 'Changed' After Meeting Kanye West
Kanye West and Julia Fox started dating in early January 2022 after spending time in Miami on New Year's Eve.
Reflecting on their relationship a few weeks later, Fox revealed that her "old clothes" were packed up, leading her to undergo a transformation after seeing the Yeezy founder.
"After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s--- was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic," she told Interview, sharing how it was like she was "packing up my old life."
Fox added, "I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."
What Julia Fox Thought About Their Relationship
In the same interview, Fox revealed, "For someone like me who's such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. It was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It's a redemption story."
Kanye West Influenced Her Style
In a blog post for Interview on January 6, 2022, the Italian-American model opened up about the time West filled their New York City hotel suite with new clothes for her.
"It was every girl's dream come true," she described the event. "It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date?"
How Did Their Relationship Start?
Fox revealed more details about her past relationship with West in her memoir, Down the Drain. One of the revelations was about West reportedly asking her to be his girlfriend during a photoshoot.
"I shut the idea down," she wrote. "'I think we should wait a few weeks. It feels really fast to take such a big step, no?'"
However, their relationship immediately progressed afterward.
Julia Fox Revealed the Truth About Her Magazine Story
The Uncut Gems star claimed in her memoir that she mostly did not write the content in her Interview story in 2022. While she wrote "a detailed paragraph recounting step by step how we met," she received a "completely fabricated" version a few minutes after sending it to the "CARNIVAL" rapper.
"I immediately shut it down, telling him that it sounds dumb and that I'm not going to send it," she wrote.
Fox added, "But the seed of doubt has been planted in my mind, and I can't shake the feeling. I push the thoughts out of my head and remind myself how lucky I am to be in this position."
Elsewhere in the memoir, Fox disclosed an NDA was "passed around" her friends while she was dating West, but she refused to sign it.
"He can take over my life, but he's not taking my voice," she continued.
- Julia Fox Felt Like Kanye West's 'Little Puppet' During Brief Romance, Says She Was 'Weaponized' Against Kim Kardashian
- Julia Fox Never Got Intimate With Kanye West During Brief Romance: 'It Wasn't Really About That'
- Julia Fox Flaunts Romance With Kanye West In Steamy New Snaps After Apologizing To Ex-Husband
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Julia Fox Received a Shocking Offer From Kanye West
Following their Carbone date, Fox tried on a shirt from Glenn Martens' then-unreleased Diesel collection but could not wear it properly.
"I'll get you a b--- job, if you want," she quoted West, adding, "But his words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes, and I can't shake off the uncomfortable feeling."
Julia Fox Felt Like She Was Kanye West's 'Little Puppet'
"I thought ultimately I'd be helping a precarious situation," she said of their brief relationship in an interview. "But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet."
Fox and West were linked after the rapper's split from Kim Kardashian.
Julia Fox Shared More Details About Their Relationship
During a conversation with InStyle, the 34-year-old model spoke about "dating that man for a month" without mentioning West's name.
"And that's why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend. I know I'm so much more than that," she explained. "And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They're only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy's partner."
Fox added, "But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity. And I feel like I have to transcend that, and I want to break that mold, and I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me. I did that for years. I'm good. I have established myself, and I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day I'll even be taken seriously."
Did Julia Fox and Kanye West Get Intimate?
In 2023, Fox sat down for an interview with The New York Times, during which she set the record straight about the buzz surrounding her and West's past relationship.
"Because there, like, wasn't any. It wasn't really about that," she said about never getting intimate with the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper during their short-lived romance.
What Julia Fox Regrets About Their Relationship
In her interview with The Times' Weekend Magazine, Fox admitted she regretted her relationship with West.
"I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime," said the mother-of-one. "I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that's saying a lot. I don't want to be known for being anyone's girlfriend."
According to Fox, West publicized their romance without her permission, clarifying it was never her idea to put it under the spotlight.
"If anything, I was like, 'We should wait,' and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn," she continued.