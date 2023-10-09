Julia Fox Reveals Ex Kanye West Offered to Pay for Her to Get Plastic Surgery
Julia Fox is spilling the tea on her infamous relationship with Kanye West.
In her memoir Down the Drain — which debuts on Tuesday, October 10 — the model recounted the highs and lows of their romance, though she admitted there was more bad than good.
In an excerpt obtained by a news outlet, Fox, 33, recalled how an innocent game day turned into the rapper, 46, making a random comment.
"We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary," she wrote of the pair once hanging out in a hotel room.
During the game, West reportedly told the mom-of-one, "I’ll get you a b--- job if you want." Fox declined the offer.
Elsewhere in the tome, the Italian star admitted that when the two first hit it off, she believed they "could be something real."
"I really understood him on a visceral level," she said in a recent interview, noting that unfortunately, things turned sour quickly.
"I thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation," she added, referring to how at the time, the rapper was still fixated on ex Kim Kardashian. "But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet."
Though Fox said her book doesn't focus much on the father-of-four, she insisted it's not because of an NDA.
"I’m not signing a f------ NDA just on principle," she declared of the rumors. "I never have, and I never will, unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure."
While the brief fling certainly took a toll on her mentally, it affected Fox's career as well. "I know for a fact I’ve been up for certain things and couldn’t do it because of dating Kanye," she claimed. "It’s kind of wild."
The duo met on New Year's Even in December 2021 and called it quits around Valentine's Day of 2022.
The drama surrounding their relationship may be one of the reasons she's no longer interested in dating. "I don’t see the point," she confessed. "That romanticized idea of men doesn’t exist anymore."
"I haven’t had s-- in two years," the runway star disclosed. "I’m so happy. I sleep so well."
"All the validation I could ever get, I get from my son — the love, the intimacy, the closeness," she said of Valentino, 2, whom she welcomed in 2021 with ex-husband Peter Artemiev. "We co-sleep at night. I have all of that. I wouldn’t want anyone to come in and take my attention or time away from my son."
The Guardian obtained the excerpt of Fox's memoir.