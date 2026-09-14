Julianne Hough Teases She 'Might Not Be Single' Despite Attending 2026 Emmy Awards Solo

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Does Julianne Hough have a new love interest? While the dancer was walking the red carpet solo at the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14, she coyly spilled to E! News reporter Justin Sylvester, "I might not be single." "There's a lot to discuss off-camera," the Dancing With the Stars co-host, 38, teased. Sylvester appeared to be in on the gossip surrounding this upcoming season's contestants, as he said Sarah Jane Nader may get "cuffed up" this season just like her older sister did on the dancing series. "You never know," Hough replied. "I have some tea."

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Inside Julianne Hough's Divorce

Source: mega Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich split in 2020.

Hough was previously married to Brooks Laich from 2017 to 2020, when the pair announced their separation. Though they tried to work things out, the blonde beauty filed for divorce that November, with the split finalized in 2022. In 2024, she got candid on their relationship, admitting their marriage wasn't "right." "We both have regrets that it didn’t work out, because I don’t think we had the maturity to come together," she explained on the "Armchair Expert" podcast.

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What Went Wrong Between the Exes?

Source: @juleshough/instagram The 'DWTS' co-host said ex Brooks Laich was like a 'father figure to me.'

"He was contracting while I was expanding. We just couldn’t find each other in that," she said, referring to how his NHL career was winding down while her career was booming. The dancer called their split "sad," gushing of former husband, "He’s got the greatest heart that I could ever have the privilege of being with." "Everything that I had ever known, that I had put in place for my control and my protection … I had this marriage to this guy who represented more of a father figure to me, and while he was changing, I was changing," she added.

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Source: mega Julianne Hough hasn't had a public romance since splitting from Brooks Laich.

The exes are on great terms, as she shared some photos while spending time with Laich and his partner, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, last year. The NHL alum and Davíðsdóttir, who welcomed their first child together in October, tied the knot this August.

Source: mega The actress came out as bisexual in 2019.