NEWS Julianne Hough Spends 'Special Day' With Ex-Husband Brooks Laich and His Pregnant Fiancée: Photos Source: MEGA; @juliannehough/Instagram Julianne Hough kept things more than cordial with her ex Brooks Laich.

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough is keeping things more than cordial with her ex-husband, Brooks Laich. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 36, spent some time under the sun with Laich, 42, and his pregnant fiancée, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, sharing the sweet moment in photos posted via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough Spent the Day With Her Ex-Husband Brooks Laich

Source: @juliannehough/Instagram Julianne Hough posed with her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, and his pregnant fiancée, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir.

“Special day on the lake with these three cuties,” Hough posed alongside the couple, as she excitedly pointed at Davíðsdóttir’s pregnant belly. The series of Instagram Stories included action shots from their lighthearted family day on the lake, where Davíðsdóttir, an accomplished CrossFit athlete, was spotted taking on the waves.

Article continues below advertisement

The Lake Days Comes Nearly 5 Years After Hough and Laich's Split

Source: @juliannehough/Instagram Julianne Hough enjoyed a lake day with her ex-husband.

The lake day comes nearly five years after Hough and Laich announced their split in May 2020, following nearly three years of marriage. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the couple told People in a joint statement at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Split in 2020

Source: MEGA Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were married for nearly three years.

Hough filed for divorce in November 2020, with the split finalized in June 2022. Laich went Instagram official with his relationship with Davíðsdóttir, 32, in August 2021, and the couple got engaged in 2024 before announcing their first pregnancy that December. "Our greatest blessing 🤍🫶🏼✨ Baby Laich coming this fall. Mom & Dad can’t wait to meet you, our little one!!!!!!" the pair shared via social media at the time.

Julianne Hough Opened Up About Relationship With Her Ex-Husband

Source: MEGA Julianne Hough opened up about running into her ex and his new partner at a wedding.