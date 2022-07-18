Julianne Hough Dons Two Daytime Designs On The Streets Of NYC — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
The city streets are more lively than ever as our favorite stars are soaking up the summer sun.
Julianne Hough was spotted twice last weekend strolling through New York City in glamourous couture.
The gorgeous celebrity has recently transitioned her dancing skills to the broadway stage in her debut performance as one of the stars of POTUS.
The brunette bombshell gave off 70s-chic vibes in a neutral-toned ensemble as she walked through Manhattan on Sunday, July 17. The America's Got Talent star styled a Nanushka Esma Striped Mini Wrap Dress, retailing for $495, with nude-colored flats, a beige flap pocket shoulder bag and tinted brown lens sunglasses. The beauty queen rocked her go-to favorite claw clip hairstyle.
Hough has been keeping up with her classic couture, as she was spotted earlier in the week in a basic but stylish ensemble.
The 33-year old paired SLVRLAKE London Jeans, retailing for $339, with a simple white collared short sleeve blouse. The Safe Haven actress went with a brown color scheme for the accessories — styling her look with a KHAITE Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag, retailing for $1,980, dark brown sunglasses, a fashionable brown belt and light brown heeled sandals.
Obsessed with Julianne Hough's chic silhouettes? OK! helps you shop the star's stunning style below.
Dollger Oversized Square Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $13.99 (regularly $18.99) at amazon.com.
BDG's '90s Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans are on sale retailing for $24.99 (regularly $69.00) at urbanoutfitters.com.