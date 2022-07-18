Julianne Hough Dons Two Daytime Designs On The Streets Of NYC — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The city streets are more lively than ever as our favorite stars are soaking up the summer sun.

Julianne Hough was spotted twice last weekend strolling through New York City in glamourous couture.

The gorgeous celebrity has recently transitioned her dancing skills to the broadway stage in her debut performance as one of the stars of POTUS.

