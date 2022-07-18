OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Style > Julianne Hough
OK LogoSTYLE

Julianne Hough Dons Two Daytime Designs On The Streets Of NYC — Get The Look

julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop feature
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 18 2022, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The city streets are more lively than ever as our favorite stars are soaking up the summer sun.

Julianne Hough was spotted twice last weekend strolling through New York City in glamourous couture.

The gorgeous celebrity has recently transitioned her dancing skills to the broadway stage in her debut performance as one of the stars of POTUS.

JULIANNE HOUGH OVERHEARD COMPLAINING ABOUT LACK OF BRAINY ROMANTIC SUITORS

Article continues below advertisement
julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: MEGA

The brunette bombshell gave off 70s-chic vibes in a neutral-toned ensemble as she walked through Manhattan on Sunday, July 17. The America's Got Talent star styled a Nanushka Esma Striped Mini Wrap Dress, retailing for $495, with nude-colored flats, a beige flap pocket shoulder bag and tinted brown lens sunglasses. The beauty queen rocked her go-to favorite claw clip hairstyle.

ADDISON RAE SEEN LEAVING PILATES CLASS AMID FATHER MONTY LOPEZ'S CHEATING SCANDAL — GET THE LOOK

julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: MEGA

Hough has been keeping up with her classic couture, as she was spotted earlier in the week in a basic but stylish ensemble.

The 33-year old paired SLVRLAKE London Jeans, retailing for $339, with a simple white collared short sleeve blouse. The Safe Haven actress went with a brown color scheme for the accessories — styling her look with a KHAITE Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag, retailing for $1,980, dark brown sunglasses, a fashionable brown belt and light brown heeled sandals.

Obsessed with Julianne Hough's chic silhouettes? OK! helps you shop the star's stunning style below.

Article continues below advertisement
julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Striped Print Dual Pocket Belted Shirt Dress retails for $27 at us.shein.com.

julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Mini Stitch Detail Flap Square Bag retails for $14 at us.shein.com.

Article continues below advertisement
julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: ASOS

RAID's Nidhi Loafer With Gold Snaffle is on sale retailing for $22 (regularly $29) at asos.com.

julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: Parker Clay

Parker Clay's Merkato Shopper retails for $178 at parkerclay.com.

Article continues below advertisement
julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: Amazon

Dollger Oversized Square Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $13.99 (regularly $18.99) at amazon.com.

julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: SHEIN

MOTF's Premium 100% Cotton Pocket Crop Shirt retails for $24.99 at us.shein.com.

Article continues below advertisement
julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: Urban Outfitters

BDG's '90s Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans are on sale retailing for $24.99 (regularly $69.00) at urbanoutfitters.com.

julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN'S Square Buckle Belt retails for $2 at us.shein.com.

Article continues below advertisement
julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: DSW

Journee's Alisia Sandal retails for $49.99 at dsw.com.

julianne hough outfit nyc daytime style shop
Source: Amazon

J+S Hali Retro Round Cat Eyes Sunglasses retail for $14.99 at amazon.com.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.