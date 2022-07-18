Addison Rae Seen Leaving Pilates Class Amid Father Monty Lopez's Cheating Scandal — Get The Look
Addison Rae showed off her toned figure following a pilates workout in Los Angeles on Friday July 15.
The TikTok star has been in the spotlight for a while now after breakout popularity on the app back in July of 2019, however there has been increasing attention on Rae's family following a cheating scandal involving her father, Monty Lopez.
As OK! recently reported, Lopez allegedly had a five month affair with Renée Ash, 25. Rae's mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, has since split from her cheating husband, and confirmed so after putting "single mom" in her TikTok bio.
While fans were seemingly worried about their favorite social media sensation taking a break from the spotlight, the brunette bombshell appeared in positive spirit — side by side with her close friend Maddie Ziegler.
The Item Beauty founder strutted through the streets in fitness fashion — looking stunning in a black workout set, layered beneath a men's Michael Kors Red MK x Ellesse Striped Woven Track Jacket, retailing for $234.60. The 21-year-old's sports shoe of choice was the stylish 574 New Balance x Miu Miu Denim Sneakers, retailing for $950.
The athleisure attire was accessorized with striped crew socks and a beige handbag — which itself had its own adorable blue and purple charm accessory.
Obsessed with Addison Rae's latest workout wardrobe? OK! helps you recreate her look with our favorite similar styles below!