Addison Rae Seen Leaving Pilates Class Amid Father Monty Lopez's Cheating Scandal — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Addison Rae showed off her toned figure following a pilates workout in Los Angeles on Friday July 15.

The TikTok star has been in the spotlight for a while now after breakout popularity on the app back in July of 2019, however there has been increasing attention on Rae's family following a cheating scandal involving her father, Monty Lopez.

As OK! recently reported, Lopez allegedly had a five month affair with Renée Ash, 25. Rae's mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, has since split from her cheating husband, and confirmed so after putting "single mom" in her TikTok bio.

While fans were seemingly worried about their favorite social media sensation taking a break from the spotlight, the brunette bombshell appeared in positive spirit — side by side with her close friend Maddie Ziegler.

HAILEY BIEBER'S FAVORITE LIP PRODUCTS FROM CHARLOTTE TILBURY ARE AVAILABLE AT THE NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE — SHOP NOW