or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Julianne Moore
OK LogoNEWS

Julianne Moore Celebrates Son Caleb's Wedding to Longtime Love After 9 Years Together: 'We Love Love Love You'

pic of Julianne Moore, her son and his wife.
Source: MEGA; @JULIANNEMOORE/INSTAGRAM

Julianne Moore gushed over the big day.

Profile Image

Oct. 13 2026, Updated 1:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Moore is officially a mother-in-law!

The Academy Award-winning actress, who is married to Bart Freundlich, joyfully shared that her 28-year-old son, Caleb Moore Freundlich, has married his longtime partner, Kibriyaá Morgan, following a romance that spans nearly a decade.

Taking to Instagram, the proud mom posted a vibrant video and expressed her excitement, captioning the post, “This happened!!! We love love love you @musicbycalebmoore @kikix12 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Newlyweds Beam and Dance During Their Walk Down the Aisle

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The happy couple danced alongside their guests following the ceremony.
Source: @KIKIX12/INSTAGRAM

The happy couple danced alongside their guests following the ceremony.

The heartwarming clip captured the newlyweds beaming and dancing alongside their guests as they walked hand in hand down the aisle.

The touching video also featured Caleb smoothly dipping his bride as she soaked in the celebratory energy, followed by lifting her back up for a sweet and memorable kiss.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @JULIANNEMOORE/INSTAGRAM

The happy couple soaked in every moment as they celebrated their big day.

Article continues below advertisement

Several Celebrity Friends React to the Big News in the Comments Section

image of Hollywood stars quickly jumped into the comments section to celebrate the news.
Source: @KIKIX12/INSTAGRAM

Hollywood stars quickly jumped into the comments section to celebrate the news.

The milestone announcement drew warm wishes from a host of A-list stars in the comments section.

Reese Witherspoon chimed in, writing, “How wonderful !! ❤️,” while Katie Couric wrote, “How exciting!!!!! ❤️❤️Congrats to all! 🥂🍾.”

Additional congratulatory messages poured in from Debra Messing, who shared, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!👏👏👏👏,” as well as Tracy Pollan, Leslie Mann and Andy Cohen.

MORE ON:
Julianne Moore

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Their Engagement Was Announced in August 2024

Image of The pair officially announced their plans to marry during the summer of 2024.
Source: @KIKIX12/INSTAGRAM

The pair officially announced their plans to marry during the summer of 2024.

On Wednesday, August 7, the 63-year-old actress happily revealed her son Caleb's engagement on Instagram, sharing, "Congratulations Cal and Ki ❤️❤️❤️We love you."

Her upload featured a pair of sweet images showing the 26-year-old posing beside his fiancée, Morgan, who flashed a broad smile while displaying her new engagement ring.

Caleb replied to his mother's post with, "We did it!!"

Meanwhile, his bride-to-be also celebrated their milestone on Instagram on August 7, 2024.

“The big kids are getting married!!!! Ahhhhhh I could not love you more if I tried @cal_freundlich YOU AND ME ❤️🤭💍,” she wrote.

The Couple Celebrated Their Nine-Year Anniversary on Valentine's Day

Image of Before tying the knot, the two commemorated nine years of love on Valentine's Day.
Source: @KIKIX12/INSTAGRAM

Before tying the knot, the two commemorated nine years of love on Valentine's Day.

The couple’s romantic history dates back to April 2017, as the pair later graduated from the same institution.

This past Valentine's Day, she gushed over their relationship.

“Last valentinesversary is crazyyy @musicbycalebmoore I think after 9 years it’s time we get a new anniversary?? 👰🏾‍♀️🤵‍♂️🤪," she joked in her caption, looking ahead to their upcoming nuptials.

Caleb enthusiastically responded in the comments and wrote, “Guess it is about time 🥹🥹🥹 9 years went by fast baby girl,” while his mother chimed in with a simple row of hearts, “❤️❤️❤️.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.