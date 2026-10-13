Julianne Moore Celebrates Son Caleb's Wedding to Longtime Love After 9 Years Together: 'We Love Love Love You'

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Julianne Moore is officially a mother-in-law! The Academy Award-winning actress, who is married to Bart Freundlich, joyfully shared that her 28-year-old son, Caleb Moore Freundlich, has married his longtime partner, Kibriyaá Morgan, following a romance that spans nearly a decade. Taking to Instagram, the proud mom posted a vibrant video and expressed her excitement, captioning the post, “This happened!!! We love love love you @musicbycalebmoore @kikix12 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

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The Newlyweds Beam and Dance During Their Walk Down the Aisle

Source: @KIKIX12/INSTAGRAM The happy couple danced alongside their guests following the ceremony.

The heartwarming clip captured the newlyweds beaming and dancing alongside their guests as they walked hand in hand down the aisle. The touching video also featured Caleb smoothly dipping his bride as she soaked in the celebratory energy, followed by lifting her back up for a sweet and memorable kiss.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @JULIANNEMOORE/INSTAGRAM The happy couple soaked in every moment as they celebrated their big day.

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Several Celebrity Friends React to the Big News in the Comments Section

Source: @KIKIX12/INSTAGRAM Hollywood stars quickly jumped into the comments section to celebrate the news.

The milestone announcement drew warm wishes from a host of A-list stars in the comments section. Reese Witherspoon chimed in, writing, “How wonderful !! ❤️,” while Katie Couric wrote, “How exciting!!!!! ❤️❤️Congrats to all! 🥂🍾.” Additional congratulatory messages poured in from Debra Messing, who shared, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!👏👏👏👏,” as well as Tracy Pollan, Leslie Mann and Andy Cohen.

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Their Engagement Was Announced in August 2024

Source: @KIKIX12/INSTAGRAM The pair officially announced their plans to marry during the summer of 2024.

On Wednesday, August 7, the 63-year-old actress happily revealed her son Caleb's engagement on Instagram, sharing, "Congratulations Cal and Ki ❤️❤️❤️We love you." Her upload featured a pair of sweet images showing the 26-year-old posing beside his fiancée, Morgan, who flashed a broad smile while displaying her new engagement ring. Caleb replied to his mother's post with, "We did it!!" Meanwhile, his bride-to-be also celebrated their milestone on Instagram on August 7, 2024. “The big kids are getting married!!!! Ahhhhhh I could not love you more if I tried @cal_freundlich YOU AND ME ❤️🤭💍,” she wrote.

The Couple Celebrated Their Nine-Year Anniversary on Valentine's Day

Source: @KIKIX12/INSTAGRAM Before tying the knot, the two commemorated nine years of love on Valentine's Day.