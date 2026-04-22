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Julie Chrisley Admits to Plastic Surgery and 40-Pound Weight Loss After Sparking 'Facelift' Rumors With Unrecognizable Post-Prison Photo

Composite photo of Julie Chrisley.
Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram; MEGA

Julie Chrisley got candid about what she's done to her body since leaving prison.

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April 22 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

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Julie Chrisley was quick to address plastic surgery speculation after husband Todd Chrisley shocked fans with an unrecognizable photo of his wife.

During the Wednesday, April 22, episode of her "Chrisley Confessions 2.0" podcast, Chrisley Knows Best matriarch admitted to getting a cosmetic procedure done to her face nearly one year after being released from prison on a pardon from President Donald Trump in May 2025.

Julie was joined by her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, who noted her mom had "lost a lot of weight."

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Julie Chrisley Reveals 40-Pound Weight Loss

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Image of The reality star looked unrecognizable in a new photo nearly one year after leaving prison on a Trump pardon.
Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram

The reality star looked unrecognizable in a new photo nearly one year after leaving prison on a Trump pardon.

Noting she had lost a total of 40 pounds from her "heaviest weight," Julie confessed she'd also had some things "done" to her face.

Revealing she'd been to Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Charles J. Galanis, Julie insisted, "What I had done just enhances what I've already done with losing the weight."

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Source: Chrisley Confessions/YouTube

Julie Chrisley came clean about plastic surgery and weight loss on her podcast.

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Julie Chrisley Sparks 'Facelift' Accusations

Image of Todd Chrisley gushed over his wife, Julie, while sharing the unrecognizable photo.
Source: MEGA

Todd Chrisley gushed over his wife, Julie, while sharing the unrecognizable photo.

Julie's response comes just one day after her husband, Todd, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, to gush over her features.

"Yes @savannahchrisley I am posting to celebrate my beauty and to brag for how fortunate I am, but you need to stay off the gram," Todd captioned the post — which featured a photo of Julie smiling for the camera in full glam with her short blonde hair blown out.

While Todd meant for the upload to highlight Julie's physical attributes in a positive way, the shocking snap quickly sparked a mixed debate in the comments section of the post, as some social media users had to do a double take before realizing it was an image of the 53-year-old.

"Julie either had a facelift with new veneers or she is using a HEAVY FILTER! This is overkill as she has natural beauty and doesn't need all this fake stuff," one person speculated about the reality star getting plastic surgery post-prison.

"What happened to her face my God she looks so swelling [and] deformed. [It] is not her," another individual wondered, as a third critic questioned, "Where can I buy the teeth?"

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'She Doesn't Look Like Herself at All'

Image of Julie Chrisley admitted she had something 'done' to her face.
Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram

Julie Chrisley admitted she had something 'done' to her face.

Meanwhile, a fourth Instagram user declared, "She doesn’t look like herself here at all. She doesn’t need AI or filters!"

A fifth hater complained, "To go to jail, come out and get Botox new teeth!!! Here I’m on struggle street."

"Those teeth are bad dentures. Bless her heart. They look plastic," someone else said, with others admitting her teeth looked "fake" and likely "cost more than my first house."

Julie Chrisley Shocked Fans With Brunette Hair and Gray Roots After Prison

Image of Julie Chrisley was caught on camera before getting her hair colored after leaving prison.
Source: Fox News Digital

Julie Chrisley was caught on camera before getting her hair colored after leaving prison.

The latest photo of Julie is quite the switch-up from a head-turning image that surfaced shortly after she was released from prison last year.

Hours after her May 2025 prison release, Julie was caught on camera leaving a butcher in Nashville — though instead of her signature bleach blonde look, the reality television personality donned a brunette hair style with overly grown out grays visibly on display at her roots.

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