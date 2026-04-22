Julie Chrisley Admits to Plastic Surgery and 40-Pound Weight Loss After Sparking 'Facelift' Rumors With Unrecognizable Post-Prison Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Julie Chrisley Reveals 40-Pound Weight Loss

Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram The reality star looked unrecognizable in a new photo nearly one year after leaving prison on a Trump pardon.

Noting she had lost a total of 40 pounds from her "heaviest weight," Julie confessed she'd also had some things "done" to her face. Revealing she'd been to Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Charles J. Galanis, Julie insisted, "What I had done just enhances what I've already done with losing the weight."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Chrisley Confessions/YouTube Julie Chrisley came clean about plastic surgery and weight loss on her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Julie Chrisley Sparks 'Facelift' Accusations

Source: MEGA Todd Chrisley gushed over his wife, Julie, while sharing the unrecognizable photo.

Julie's response comes just one day after her husband, Todd, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, to gush over her features. "Yes @savannahchrisley I am posting to celebrate my beauty and to brag for how fortunate I am, but you need to stay off the gram," Todd captioned the post — which featured a photo of Julie smiling for the camera in full glam with her short blonde hair blown out. While Todd meant for the upload to highlight Julie's physical attributes in a positive way, the shocking snap quickly sparked a mixed debate in the comments section of the post, as some social media users had to do a double take before realizing it was an image of the 53-year-old. "Julie either had a facelift with new veneers or she is using a HEAVY FILTER! This is overkill as she has natural beauty and doesn't need all this fake stuff," one person speculated about the reality star getting plastic surgery post-prison. "What happened to her face my God she looks so swelling [and] deformed. [It] is not her," another individual wondered, as a third critic questioned, "Where can I buy the teeth?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'She Doesn't Look Like Herself at All'

Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram Julie Chrisley admitted she had something 'done' to her face.

Meanwhile, a fourth Instagram user declared, "She doesn’t look like herself here at all. She doesn’t need AI or filters!" A fifth hater complained, "To go to jail, come out and get Botox new teeth!!! Here I’m on struggle street." "Those teeth are bad dentures. Bless her heart. They look plastic," someone else said, with others admitting her teeth looked "fake" and likely "cost more than my first house."

Julie Chrisley Shocked Fans With Brunette Hair and Gray Roots After Prison

Source: Fox News Digital Julie Chrisley was caught on camera before getting her hair colored after leaving prison.