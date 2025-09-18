Todd Chrisley Confesses Being Intimate Was the First Thing on His Mind When Leaving Prison: 'It Had Been 28 Months!'

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Chrisley's mind was in the gutter when he got out of jail. “It had been 28 months. I’m not gonna sit here and lie,” he said on his show The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, as his wife, Julie Chrisley, shook her head.

Julie Chrisley Was Worried About How Todd Chrisley Would React to Seeing How She'd Changed in Prison

Source: @juliechrisley/Instagram Todd Chrisley joked Julie 'looked like trailer park Tracy' after jail.

When a producer asked Julie if she had the same thing on her mind, Todd answered for her, stating, “‘God, I’m gonna have to have s-- with him for four minutes.'” She then admitted she was a bit worried about how Todd would react to seeing how she’d changed while behind bars. “I said he’s gonna kill me when he sees my hair,” she said, as she'd gone from blonde to a brunette while she was away. “That was true because she looked like trailer park Tracy,” Todd quipped, quickly adding, “You know I love you.”

Todd Chrisley 'Waited' for 10 Minutes After Seeing How Julie Chrisley Looked

Source: MEGA Todd Chrisley said he 'waited 10 more minutes' to be intimate with Julie Chrisley.

Julie blamed her hairdresser, explaining they had told her to grow her hair out while she was in jail. “That shows you right there you cannot trust a gay hairdresser,” Julie said. “Find you a Pentecostal hairdresser.” Todd also joked she looked like she’d “been dipped in s---." “I waited 10 more minutes,” he joked, as Julie playfully hit him. “I mean, I gave in.”

Kyle Chrisley Came to Visit Todd Chrisley in Jail

Source: @kyle.chrisley/Instagram Kyle Chrisley surprised Todd Chrisley by visiting him in prison.

Todd also opened up about his estranged older son, Kyle, visiting him in jail “one time.” “I did get an apology from Kyle,” he shared. “I was in a state of shock. He hugged me and went to the vending machine and bought me a drink.” When Kyle came to jail, Todd said they “sat and talked.” “He apologized for his involvement [and] for the things he had done,” he elaborated. “And he said, ‘If I could take them back I would, but I can’t and I’m asking can we just pick up from here and move forward.’" Sadly, Todd admitted that “wasn’t possible” for him.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Were Pardoned by Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Todd Chrisley served only 28 months of his 12-year sentence after being pardoned.