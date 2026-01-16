or
Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Figure in Workout Gear After Admitting to Weight-Loss Drug Use

Photo of Savannah Chrisley
Source: MEGA; @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley showed off her toned figure in workout clothes after admitting to using GLP-1 weight-loss medication last year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley got candid about her weight-loss journey while flaunting her figure in workout gear.

"I have been feeling like garbage," Chrisley, 28, began an eight-minute clip posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 15.

Savannah Chrisley Said She Felt 'Like Garbage'

Photo of Savannah Chrisley got candid about her weight in a new Instagram video.
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley got candid about her weight in a new Instagram video.

"I haven't been working out, I have been going to all the hip, new restaurants. I have also been drinking a good bit, and it makes me feel like garbage," she told her followers. "I have definitely gained some happy girl weight, if you know what I mean. I just don't feel good."

The Chrisley Knows Best star said she felt significantly "heavier" as she showed off her angles in a matching two-piece athleisure set.

"I don't feel good, I don't like how I look in my clothes and yeah, someone said I look pregnant," the reality TV star explained. "That's why I am starting back on my GLP-1s."

Source: @savannahchirsley/instagram

The star admitted she's been indulging in food and alcohol.

Savannah Chrisley Revealed She's Going Back on GLP-1s

Photo of Savannah Chrisley was motivated to resume her health journey after 'feeling like garbage.'
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley was motivated to resume her health journey after 'feeling like garbage.'

The Bravo star explained she was going on tirzepatide after realizing it was the weight-loss medication that worked best with her body.

"My goal is to get back down to my healthy weight of 135. Right now, I'm currently 157 pounds," she spilled. "I don't like how I feel."

Savannah Chrisley Dropped 25 Pounds on GLP-1 Medication

Photo of Savannah Chrisley revealed she lost 25 pounds on GLP-1 medication last year.
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram; MEGA

Savannah Chrisley revealed she lost 25 pounds on GLP-1 medication last year.

Chrisley is vocal about her health journey, previously revealing that a GLP-1 injection helped her drop more than 25 pounds.

“My weight has always fluctuated. Always. Like right now, I am almost 160 lbs. Probably more than that,” she explained during the November 4, 2025, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, revealing her goal weight of 135 pounds.

She admitted she had tried various brands before but didn't like how the medication made her feel.

"That's the hard part. So when I'm on the shot and I can't eat, I'm like, 'Ugh, I really love food,'” she explained. “I want to be skinny. I want people to be like, 'Is she okay?' I mean, not that skinny because I don't wanna lose my a--.”

Savannah Chrisley Confessed to Liposuction

Photo of Savannah Chrisley confessed to a liposuction procedure last year.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley confessed to a liposuction procedure last year.

In July 2025, the influencer previously confessed she underwent liposuction for the first time after gaining 40 pounds in her battle with endometriosis. Endometriosis is a “condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus” and can affect nearby organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I had taken this medication and I gained 40 pounds in like three months. It was crazy. And I had to do this like campaign shoot and I hated how I looked,” she explained in a conversation with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Charlie Galanis.

Chrisley didn't disclose the timing of the procedure but explained it “happened fast” and occurred around Christmastime “a while ago.”

