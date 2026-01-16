Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Figure in Workout Gear After Admitting to Weight-Loss Drug Use

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley got candid about her weight-loss journey while flaunting her figure in workout gear. "I have been feeling like garbage," Chrisley, 28, began an eight-minute clip posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 15.

Savannah Chrisley Said She Felt 'Like Garbage'

Savannah Chrisley got candid about her weight in a new Instagram video.

"I haven't been working out, I have been going to all the hip, new restaurants. I have also been drinking a good bit, and it makes me feel like garbage," she told her followers. "I have definitely gained some happy girl weight, if you know what I mean. I just don't feel good." The Chrisley Knows Best star said she felt significantly "heavier" as she showed off her angles in a matching two-piece athleisure set. "I don't feel good, I don't like how I look in my clothes and yeah, someone said I look pregnant," the reality TV star explained. "That's why I am starting back on my GLP-1s."

Savannah Chrisley Revealed She's Going Back on GLP-1s

Savannah Chrisley was motivated to resume her health journey after 'feeling like garbage.'

The Bravo star explained she was going on tirzepatide after realizing it was the weight-loss medication that worked best with her body. "My goal is to get back down to my healthy weight of 135. Right now, I'm currently 157 pounds," she spilled. "I don't like how I feel."

Savannah Chrisley Dropped 25 Pounds on GLP-1 Medication

Savannah Chrisley revealed she lost 25 pounds on GLP-1 medication last year.

Chrisley is vocal about her health journey, previously revealing that a GLP-1 injection helped her drop more than 25 pounds. “My weight has always fluctuated. Always. Like right now, I am almost 160 lbs. Probably more than that,” she explained during the November 4, 2025, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, revealing her goal weight of 135 pounds. She admitted she had tried various brands before but didn't like how the medication made her feel. "That's the hard part. So when I'm on the shot and I can't eat, I'm like, 'Ugh, I really love food,'” she explained. “I want to be skinny. I want people to be like, 'Is she okay?' I mean, not that skinny because I don't wanna lose my a--.”

Savannah Chrisley Confessed to Liposuction

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley confessed to a liposuction procedure last year.