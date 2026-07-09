Justin Baldoni and Wife Emily Break 2-Year Silence on Blake Lively Legal Drama: 'A Lot of Trauma'

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Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, are finally breaking their silence about his legal battle with Blake Lively after two years of staying quiet. The actor and his wife recently shared a joint Instagram post on July 8, opening up about their side of the story.

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Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni said that they went through 'a lot of trauma' over the past two years.

They explained that they had to overcome many difficulties before they could share their perspective on the matter. "Reality is that there’s been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family, which also makes it hard to speak," the Five Feet Apart star said.

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Justin Baldoni and his Wife Said They Finally Feel Ready to Speak Their Truth

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni said they finally felt like it was the right time to speak their truth.

The couple admitted that they had chosen to remain silent while the highly publicized legal fight unfolded because they did not feel it was the right time to speak out. "We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say, because Lord knows we have," Justin said. However, after praying for guidance on when to share their side of the fight against the Gossip Girl star, they felt like now was the right time to speak.

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Source: MEGA Emily Baldoni said that their 'gratitude' doesn't erase the 'injustice' they faced due to their legal battle with Blake Lively.

The Swedish actress also shared that both she and her husband feel "immense gratitude for so many things and so many people and so many things that have happened to us." The It Ends With Us director interjected, "Gratitude has saved us." However, his wife insisted that despite their gratitude, they still felt conflicted about the experience they had gone through over the last couple of years. "I also feel that it’s important as we say that — in that gratitude — it doesn’t negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years, and we’ve had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things," she said.

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Emily Baldoni Still Feels Confused About How Things Transpired Between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni revealed 'painful' things about him were said about him over the past two years in the media.

The Coherence star also expressed her confusion about how the legal battle between her husband and the A Simple Favor star unfolded after they collaborated on It Ends With Us. "How could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women. So much to unpack," she reflected. Justin stated that they didn't know if they were saying the right things, but they felt like it was time to share their part. "What I will say is that there have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years," he continued in the video.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @justinbaldoni and @emilybaldoni/Instagram Justin Baldoni and his wife said they 'didn't want to add to the noise' of the media fervor surrounding his legal battle with Blake Lively.

"That created so much noise, and we didn’t want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course," he said. His wife, too, agreed with his sentiment, saying that "the truth and the facts have spoken for themselves." "If you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn’t linear," the Clouds director said. "It looks different every day. We have had to rethink for ourselves what is real, and what matters. It’s this. It’s our family, it’s our friends, it’s our community, who have been there for us, it’s our faith," he concluded.

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Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni was ordered to pay Blake Lively's defense fees after his defamation lawsuit against her and Ryan Reynolds was dismissed.