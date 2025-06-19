Justin Bieber Subtly Reacts to Viral 'Standing on Business' Meme After Paparazzi Rant
Justin Bieber has officially hinted that he's seen his recent paparazzi rant going viral.
People around the globe are now "Standing on Business" on social media, and Bieber is quite amused by it. The 31-year-old subtly hinted that he's seen the viral memes via his Instagram Story.
Justin Bieber Shares Instagram Story Subtly Hinting at Support
Bieber may have seen the viral memes, as on Wednesday, June 18, Bieber shared an Instagram Story featuring Myia B Music's "Stand on Business" song.
The first Instagram Story featured Bieber looking amused, alongside the song's audio. The story also featured the lyrics: "She said I stand on business / Every word I say / I said no please / I don't play no game / She said I stand on business / Every word I say."
Bieber then went on to share two more photos that further enforce him "standing on business." The first featured an image of him looking unbothered, with the song "Standing on Business" by Soulja Rilla in the background. While the second was a grinning selfie including "Dat Business" by Fredo Bang in the background.
Specifically, the portion of the song that includes "I been standin' on that business and my wodies on go / The way I was raised ain't never gon' fold."
How The Viral Meme Came to Be
As OK! previously reported, Bieber recently went viral after an 11-minute encounter with the paparazzi. On Thursday, June 12, Bieber confronted paparazzi while leaving Soho House Malibu in California. Bieber quickly got heated, after the camera team ignored his requests to, "Get out of my f-------- face!"
The 31-year-old then freaked out on the crew, telling them, "Stop asking me how it’s going. Get out of here." When paparazzi asked the Canadian American singer if he's afraid to get deported, he lashed out, reminding them that he's "a real man with a real family... and you're really in front of my face."
Eventually, Bieber got heated enough to say his meme-worthy phrase, "You're not getting it. It's not clocking to you. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?" Since Page Six publicized the encounter on June 13, it has been viewed over 22K times on YouTube.
Bieber Recently Celebrated Father's Day With a Cryptic Post
The singer's encounter with the paparazzi happened just days ahead of Bieber's first Father's Day. The singer, who shares a 9-month-old child with wife Hailey Bieber, shared a cryptic post after the holiday.
Justin shared a text post to Instagram, writing, "People keep telling me to heal don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues."
"I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them," he continued in the post. "It just keeps making me more tired and more angry the harder i try to grow the more focussed on myself i am."
He finished the statement admitting that "Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others because honestly I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren't you?"