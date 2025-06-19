Justin Bieber Subtly Reacts to Viral 'Standing on Business' Meme After Paparazzi Rant

Bieber may have seen the viral memes, as on Wednesday, June 18, Bieber shared an Instagram Story featuring Myia B Music's "Stand on Business" song.

The first Instagram Story featured Bieber looking amused, alongside the song's audio. The story also featured the lyrics: "She said I stand on business / Every word I say / I said no please / I don't play no game / She said I stand on business / Every word I say."

Bieber then went on to share two more photos that further enforce him "standing on business." The first featured an image of him looking unbothered, with the song "Standing on Business" by Soulja Rilla in the background. While the second was a grinning selfie including "Dat Business" by Fredo Bang in the background.

Specifically, the portion of the song that includes "I been standin' on that business and my wodies on go / The way I was raised ain't never gon' fold."