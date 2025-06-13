Justin Bieber Gets in Expletive-Filled Argument With Photographers Outside Nobu in California: 'Get Out of My F------ Face!'
Justin Bieber continues to fuel rumors that he's not doing great when he was seen yelling at photographers while out at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
In new photos obtained by OK!, the singer, 31, who was dressed in a bright blue hoodie and green pants, seemed to lose it while outside the restaurant as he appeared angry during his conversation with a few men.
Justin Bieber Gets Into Argument
According to a news outlet, the musician got into an 11-minute expletive-filled argument with the paparazzi.
“Not me today bro,” Bieber told the men before shouting, “How do you think it’s going with you in my f-------- face? Get out of my f------ face!”
The "Sorry" singer then ordered the cameramen to take a step back from his car.
“Stop asking me how it’s going. Get out of here,” he begged before telling the paps that he’s “not afraid to set boundaries” and told them they were on private property.
“I’m a real man with a real family,” he said, referencing his 9-month-old son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Bieber. “And you’re really in front of my face.”
Justin Bieber's Rant
The pop star then declared he wanted to set boundaries with “all” of the paparazzi “today.”
“‘Cause I’m not to be f------ with by any of you,” he said. “Stop that s---. You don’t get to talk to me today.”
Justin then called the paparazzi his "friends" but told them to not ask "questions."
“You just don’t … We’re not buddies," he added. “I’m a father. I’m a dad, and you guys are on private property in front of my car."
When one wished wished him a happy early Father's Day, he got angry.
“I don’t know you. You don’t go to people you don’t know and say s--- out of nowhere with a camera in their face,” he stated. “It doesn’t matter if I’m a celebrity or not. It doesn’t matter if I’m a public figure.”
Though the paps defended themselves, Justin said the video would be taken "out of context."
“You’ll take this video out of context like you always do,” he kept saying. “You think I’m an idiot, bro.”
“I’m at my wit’s f-------- end is what I am at,” he added. “I’m demanding respect. You confuse my anger with disrespect. It’s anger because you’re disrespecting me. You don’t get to disrespect me and get away with it.”
Bieber's well-being has made headlines for quite some time. He recent wrote a cryptic message about transactional relationships, and when one fan wrote, “I am worried about Justin Bieber. There is so much heartbreak in Justin’s life.”
He replied, “Worry about yourself gramps."