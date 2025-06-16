Hailey Bieber Fires Back at Husband Justin in Tense Father's Day Tribute
Hailey Bieber didn’t hold back on Father’s Day, delivering a sharp message to husband Justin Bieber.
The 28-year-old model skipped a traditional tribute post on Sunday, June 15, instead reacting to Justin’s black-and-white Instagram photo where the pop star dubbed himself “a dad that’s not to be f------- with.”
Hailey replied bluntly: “Father’s Day sucks a--.”
Her words seemed to mirror Justin’s controversial Instagram note from May, in which he dismissed Mother’s Day with the same crude words and added, “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”
The couple, who welcomed son Jack Blues in August 2024, are navigating their first year as parents in the public eye.
Despite past tension online, Justin eventually honored Hailey during Mother’s Day, calling her “the best mommy day gurlie” and sharing photos of a mariachi band he hired to serenade her.
The Grammy winner soon stirred more controversy after trying to celebrate Hailey’s first Vogue cover.
“Yikes i know so mean,” Justin wrote in a since-edited caption, referring to a time he cruelly told Hailey she’d never land the prestigious fashion magazine.
“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken," he wrote.
He later swapped the caption for a line of shrugging and embarrassed-face emojis.
Hailey hasn’t directly responded to the moment, though she addressed ongoing speculation about their marriage in the Vogue interview.
“You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no,” she said.
The couple married in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii in 2024 while Hailey was pregnant.
Justin’s social media activity on Sunday also included a raw confession.
“Your concern doesn’t come off as care,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, referencing a friend who checked in on his mental health. “It’s just oppressive.”
The 31-year-old singer continued: “I’m broken. I have anger issues.”
The emotional update follows a week of erratic behavior, including a viral confrontation with a paparazzo in Los Angeles where Justin yelled: “Get out of my f-------- face” and “stop asking me how it’s going.”