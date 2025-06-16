or
BREAKING NEWS
Hailey Bieber Fires Back at Husband Justin in Tense Father's Day Tribute

Photo of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber had an interesting message for her husband, Justin Bieber, in a Father's Day post.

June 16 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

The 28-year-old model skipped a traditional tribute post on Sunday, June 15, instead reacting to Justin’s black-and-white Instagram photo where the pop star dubbed himself “a dad that’s not to be f------- with.”

Hailey replied bluntly: “Father’s Day sucks a--.”

Her words seemed to mirror Justin’s controversial Instagram note from May, in which he dismissed Mother’s Day with the same crude words and added, “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”

hailey bieber fires back justin tense fathers day tribute
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber wrote a cryptic comment about Father's Day on June 15.

The couple, who welcomed son Jack Blues in August 2024, are navigating their first year as parents in the public eye.

Despite past tension online, Justin eventually honored Hailey during Mother’s Day, calling her “the best mommy day gurlie” and sharing photos of a mariachi band he hired to serenade her.

hailey bieber fires back justin tense fathers day tribute
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber fans have been concerned over his well-being as of late.

The Grammy winner soon stirred more controversy after trying to celebrate Hailey’s first Vogue cover.

“Yikes i know so mean,” Justin wrote in a since-edited caption, referring to a time he cruelly told Hailey she’d never land the prestigious fashion magazine.

hailey bieber fires back justin tense fathers day tribute
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber shares son Jack with husband Justin.

“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken," he wrote.

He later swapped the caption for a line of shrugging and embarrassed-face emojis.

Hailey hasn’t directly responded to the moment, though she addressed ongoing speculation about their marriage in the Vogue interview.

hailey bieber fires back justin tense fathers day tribute
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin married in 2018.

“You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no,” she said.

The couple married in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii in 2024 while Hailey was pregnant.

Justin’s social media activity on Sunday also included a raw confession.

“Your concern doesn’t come off as care,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, referencing a friend who checked in on his mental health. “It’s just oppressive.”

The 31-year-old singer continued: “I’m broken. I have anger issues.”

The emotional update follows a week of erratic behavior, including a viral confrontation with a paparazzo in Los Angeles where Justin yelled: “Get out of my f-------- face” and “stop asking me how it’s going.”

