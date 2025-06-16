Hailey Bieber Fires Back at Husband Justin in Tense Father's Day Tribute

Hailey Bieber had an interesting message for her husband, Justin Bieber, in a Father's Day post.

The 28-year-old model skipped a traditional tribute post on Sunday, June 15, instead reacting to Justin’s black-and-white Instagram photo where the pop star dubbed himself “a dad that’s not to be f------- with.”

Hailey replied bluntly: “Father’s Day sucks a--.”

Her words seemed to mirror Justin’s controversial Instagram note from May, in which he dismissed Mother’s Day with the same crude words and added, “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”