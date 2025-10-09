or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Bieber Hits Back at Mom Pattie Mallette After She Asks Fans to 'Pray' for the Singer to 'Heal His Wounds'

Split photo of Justin Bieber and his mom, Pattie Mallette.
Source: mega;@pattiemallette/Instagram

Justin Bieber brushed off his mom's concerns.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber clapped back at mom Pattie Mallette after she asked fans to pray for the singer to "heal" from past wounds.

The dad-of-one responded to her upload on Sunday, October 5, two weeks after she made her original Instagram post on September 22, which also included several black and white photos of the pop star.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Responds to His Mom's Worrying Post

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Justin Bieber insisted he doesn't need to 'heal' from anything after his mom asked fans to pray for the singer.
Source: @pattiemallette/Instagram

Justin Bieber insisted he doesn't need to 'heal' from anything after his mom asked fans to pray for the singer.

"Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong," Bieber, 31, wrote in the comments section of the post.

Mallette's caption had started off with, "We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. 🙏," making some fans think he was struggling.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Pattie Mallette wrote on social media that she wants her son to 'heal' from 'every wound in his heart, mind and body.'
Source: @pattiemallette/Instagram

Pattie Mallette wrote on social media that she wants her son to 'heal' from 'every wound in his heart, mind and body.'

"I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS," she continued. "Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree. 🙏🔥."

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Justin Bieber's Struggles

Photo of Bieber's erratic outbursts this year have made some fans speculate he's struggling with addiction or his mental health.
Source: mega

Bieber's erratic outbursts this year have made some fans speculate he's struggling with addiction or his mental health.

Mallette, 50, didn't explain why she was asking for people to pray for her only child, though over the past year or so, people have accused the "Baby" crooner of having a drug problem due to his frequent social media posts smoking marijuana.

Bieber has also struggled with his mental health and was seen acting out in public multiple times.

The vocalist hinted he was dealing with anger issues when he expoed texts from a pal who he decided to cut off.

"I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship," he told his friend. "If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me. My anger is a response to pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person to not be traumatized is simply mean."

Dr. Drew Pinsky Expresses Concern for the Singer

Photo of Dr. Drew Pinsky believed there was 'something going on' in Justin Bieber's personal life.
Source: mega

Dr. Drew Pinsky believed there was 'something going on' in Justin Bieber's personal life.

Even Dr. Drew Pinsky guessed the Canada native was going through a rough patch.

"I have a feeling there's something going on there personally, even in his romantic life, that may really be making it hard for him to really get the care [he needs]," Pinsky told a reporter in June, referring to Bieber's wife, Hailey.

"He needs to take care of something. He's not happy with something, and he needs some help," shared Pinsky. "So I'm sure he'll find it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.