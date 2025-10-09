Justin Bieber Hits Back at Mom Pattie Mallette After She Asks Fans to 'Pray' for the Singer to 'Heal His Wounds'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber clapped back at mom Pattie Mallette after she asked fans to pray for the singer to "heal" from past wounds.
The dad-of-one responded to her upload on Sunday, October 5, two weeks after she made her original Instagram post on September 22, which also included several black and white photos of the pop star.
Justin Bieber Responds to His Mom's Worrying Post
"Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong," Bieber, 31, wrote in the comments section of the post.
Mallette's caption had started off with, "We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. 🙏," making some fans think he was struggling.
"I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS," she continued. "Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree. 🙏🔥."
Inside Justin Bieber's Struggles
Mallette, 50, didn't explain why she was asking for people to pray for her only child, though over the past year or so, people have accused the "Baby" crooner of having a drug problem due to his frequent social media posts smoking marijuana.
Bieber has also struggled with his mental health and was seen acting out in public multiple times.
The vocalist hinted he was dealing with anger issues when he expoed texts from a pal who he decided to cut off.
"I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship," he told his friend. "If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me. My anger is a response to pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person to not be traumatized is simply mean."
Dr. Drew Pinsky Expresses Concern for the Singer
Even Dr. Drew Pinsky guessed the Canada native was going through a rough patch.
"I have a feeling there's something going on there personally, even in his romantic life, that may really be making it hard for him to really get the care [he needs]," Pinsky told a reporter in June, referring to Bieber's wife, Hailey.
"He needs to take care of something. He's not happy with something, and he needs some help," shared Pinsky. "So I'm sure he'll find it."