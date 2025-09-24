Justin Bieber's Mom Pattie Mallette Posts Cryptic Prayer for the Singer Amid Mental Health Concerns: 'Heal Every Wound in His Heart, Mind and Body'

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, gave further insight into the singer's rumored mental health battle. On Monday, September 22, the matriarch shared an emotional photo dump of her son in a "Pray for Me" T-shirt, wishing him "healing." Mallette's cryptic Instagram post comes amid gossip about Bieber possibly suffering from drug addiction.

"We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. 🙏 I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin," she wrote. "Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT." Mallette continued, "Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree. 🙏🔥." "What happened to Justin?" one worried fan questioned in the comments section. "There is pain behind his eyes but there is also a lot of love," another wrote.

Does Justin Bieber Have a Drug Problem?

Bieber — who was just announced as the Coachella headliner for April 2026 — is rumored to be abusing drugs after experiencing several emotional outbursts. "Emotional posts on social media, visibly erratic public appearances, and even moments of withdrawal or detachment from his career and relationships may be subtle red flags of a deeper internal struggle," Dr. Rolando Larice, MD, Medical Director at Sana Lake Recovery, previously told OK!.

Dr. Larice has not treated the singer but believes he should seek professional help. "[Justin’s behavior is] consistent with the complex emotional cycles many people in relapse or recovery experience, and it’s important to approach situations like these with empathy and understanding rather than judgment," the medical professional explained.

