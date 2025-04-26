Justin Bieber's Grandfather Bruce Dale Dead at 80 as Singer Mourns Him in Heartbreaking Tribute: 'I Will Miss You'
Justin Bieber is mourning the death of his grandfather, Bruce Dale, who died at the age of 80 years old.
In an Instagram post on the morning of Saturday, April 26, the “Love Yourself” singer shared a tribute to his late granddad, saying he will “ache” as he trudges forward without him by his side.
“Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!” Bieber recalled in the post’s caption.
“I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies,” he said of his fondest moments with Dale.
The hitmaker continued, “Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan Imfao For enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls Imfao, my grandpa wasn't shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s---- I can't wait to see u again soon in heaven.”
“Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there Imfao I will miss u… And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had,” Bieber concluded.
Ahead of the “STAY” artist’s grandfather passing away, the star has been in rough shape, notably slamming the paparazzi as they continue to follow him. He took to Instagram on Friday, April 25, to claim he was “forgiving myself” for how he reacted to “those who seek to use and abuse me.”
“And I’m no victim,” Bieber stated. “I moved to LA KNOWING ITS F----- OUT HERE. But can we as a unit align with how f----- it is out here and change this s--- or are we gonna let these f--- boys keep treating me like s--- and not change laws or anything because People have had to die cuz of this s--- Princess Diana is the first that comes to mind smh. We gotta do better please can we make a change?”
Though Bieber is fighting a battle of his own, his wife, Hailey Bieber, gave him a kind shout-out as she accepted the award for Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday, April 24.
“I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on,” Hailey stated.