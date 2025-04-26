Justin Bieber's Grandfather Bruce Dale Dead at 80 as Singer Mourns Him in Heartbreaking Tribute: 'I Will Miss You'

Ahead of the “STAY” artist’s grandfather passing away, the star has been in rough shape, notably slamming the paparazzi as they continue to follow him. He took to Instagram on Friday, April 25, to claim he was “forgiving myself” for how he reacted to “those who seek to use and abuse me.”

“And I’m no victim,” Bieber stated. “I moved to LA KNOWING ITS F----- OUT HERE. But can we as a unit align with how f----- it is out here and change this s--- or are we gonna let these f--- boys keep treating me like s--- and not change laws or anything because People have had to die cuz of this s--- Princess Diana is the first that comes to mind smh. We gotta do better please can we make a change?”